Greta Thunberg has been making waves since she arrived by train in Glasgow to an event she wasn’t invited to, which has angered many who see her as one of the leading players in trying to tackle the climate crisis.

At a fringe event, she said change will not come from the Cop26 conference as she criticised the “blah blah blah” of world leaders at the global gathering.

The Swedish climate activist addressed young protesters in Festival Park in Govan, across the River Clyde from the Cop26 venue.

“Change is not going to come from inside there – that is not leadership, this is leadership,” she said.

“We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet. No more exploitation. No more blah blah blah. No more whatever the f*** they are doing inside there.”

Chant

Always up for a laugh she was spotted joining protesters in a chant of “you can shove your climate crisis up your arse”.

The moment was filmed by one of the attendees and Thunberg later shared the video and captioned the tweet: ‘When in Scotland…’

Getting into the spirit of Glasgow I see! Brilliant. Although, probably best to avoid the fried Mars bars if you value your digestive system Greta (🤢 — Sue W. (@SueW251161) November 2, 2021

#YesScots #Cop26 The young folk have this #climatecrisis Here's our excuse for a Prime Minister. Asleep and without a mask. Flying back to London tomorrow instead of taking the train. He'll not be missed. pic.twitter.com/RogkDWLFp3 — Green World💙 (@green_woman1) November 1, 2021

Young people using play to joyfully critique the naysayers in their fight for climate justice!! What's not to love? 😊😍 https://t.co/FXh8t1LyDy — Libby Nelson (@libby_lucy) November 2, 2021

We may still have two weeks to go. However, Greta has totally nailed it with this! What a legend 😂❤️ https://t.co/ulHG21FMeO — Jordon Anderson – Youth Activist (@JordonYouth) November 2, 2021

She makes a complete fool of the thug Johnson just by being there. Well done that inspirational young woman. https://t.co/yxE0QPYHrD — Doug Martin 💜 (@Dougmbe97) November 1, 2021

I love this lassy https://t.co/h558kdgoTA — 🎃 Sp00ky Jill 🎃 (@JstAFckinAnimal) November 1, 2021

“you can shove your climate crisis up your arse…” https://t.co/Lwn8LLVT7a pic.twitter.com/ImMeqxZdW5 — Ryan O’Hare (@ryanohare07) November 1, 2021

