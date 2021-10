This recipe is for all of us who have a jar of capers in the fridge and have no idea what to do with it. Try this rich and creamy chicken and capers one-pot meal and you’ll definitely have a newfound appreciation for these pickled flavour pockets.

What are capers?

Capers are the flower buds of a wild bush and can bring a great pop of flavour to your dishes. Capers grows wildly in the Mediterranean area and people realized that if they picked the buds of the caper bush before they opened, they could pickle them. And they learned that the pickling process is key the hard way, as unpickled capers are extremely bitter.

But once the capers have been pickled in brine, vinegar or dry salt, the bitterness turns into a deep salty and tangy flavour. This is why capers compliment citrus flavours so well. And in this recipe, the lemon will be enhanced once the capers are added.

How to get the perfect chicken

One of the most important steps in making the chicken is to pound it flat with a meat mallet. If you don’t have a mallet, the flat side of a pan will also work perfectly. The main reason why we pound the meat is to try and make the pieces as even as possible. A thicker piece of chicken might take longer to cook than a thinner one. And as a result, you will then end up with either overcooked or undercooked schnitzels. Pounding also tenderizes the meat, making the cooked result that much better.

Chicken and Capers One-Pot Meal Broaden your palette with this delectable chicken and capers one-pot meal that will melt in your mouth. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 6 skinless Chicken Breasts, sliced and pounded until desired thickness

salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup cornflour

3 tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves – minced

1 small onion – chopped

1 cup chicken stock

1 lemon, only the juice

½ cup coconut cream

¼ cup capers drained

lemon wedges to serve (optional)

freshly chopped herbs to garnish (optional) Instructions Season the pounded chicken with a pinch of salt and pepper on both sides. Place the cornflour in a shallow bowl.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Working with one cutlet at a time, dredge the chicken on both sides in the flour. Shake off the excess flour, and add them to the skillet.

Cook the chicken for 4 minutes per side, or until the chicken is cooked through and the coating is golden brown. Transfer the browned chicken to a plate, and set aside.

In the same pan, lower the heat to medium-low, and add the remaining tablespoon of oil, onions, and garlic. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally until the onions are softened.

Add the chicken stock and lemon juice, and scrape the browned bits from the bottom of the pan with a silicone spatula. Raise the heat to medium-high, and boil the mixture for 3 minutes, until reduced by half, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the coconut cream and capers, add back the chicken into the sauce. Simmer for 2-3 minutes, over low heat, or until heated through. Season to taste with sea salt and black pepper. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

