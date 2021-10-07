Did you watch yesterday’s PM conference speech? It was pretty detached from the reality of what is going on in the UK.

Well a headline in the Daily Express is almost as detached from reality as Johnson’s rambling words.

Even business hated the speech saying he lacked a coherent economic plan.

Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland and Leave voter, complained about the Government treating businesses like an “endless sponge” when they can only weather so many cost increases at once.

He told the Times: “The finger is being pointed at business as the bogeyman, but it’s much wider than that. We want to pay our people as much as possible but business is not an endless sponge that can keep absorbing costs in one go.

“Next year we’ll have a wave of higher costs in one go. Next year we’ll have a wave of higher costs from higher energy bills, extra HGV drivers, packaging costs. We can only weather many cost increases at once, so they need to tape it.”

Vacuous

The Federation of Small Businesses criticised the 45-minute conference speech, noting Labour, and not the Conservatives, are the only party with a “pro-small business policy”.

Craig Beaumont, chief of external affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses, told Times Radio: “Looking at this party conference season, there was one party of the two that came out with a pro small business policy.

“And I think, you know, the Government should be looking at that and going: ‘Well, maybe we’ve taken this group a bit for granted’. So now, what is that small business offer? What is their response? And at the moment there isn’t much, so there needs to be a really strong response to the budget.”

Free market think tank the Adam Smith Institute described the address as “bombastic but vacuous and economically illiterate”, while Conservative think tank Bright Blue said there was “no inspiring new vision or policy”.

Ryan Shorthouse, director of Bright Blue, said in an interview with the Guardian: “The public will soon tire of Boris’s banter if the Government does not get a grip of mounting crises: price rises, tax rises, fuel shortages, labour shortages. There was nothing new in this speech, no inspiring new vision or policy.”

EXPRESS: Iron man Boris: I’ll unleash the spirit of Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tRuWqWNhBz — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 6, 2021

Reactions

1.

The Express is running with Boris Johnson being Iron Man. A monster who's goal is to wipe out half the population because they're a drain on resources. That's Thanos isn't it? Has the Express even seen The Avengers? pic.twitter.com/FNOFWT0duP — The Sting (@TSting18) October 7, 2021

2.

This is the spirit of Britain unleashed 😂 pic.twitter.com/KnOrkxQVTf — Lauren Nolan (@Moonfacemum) October 7, 2021

3.

I suggested yesterday that it would be hard to get a substantive front page from the contents of the speech. And here we are. pic.twitter.com/nK78BWYsjZ — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 7, 2021

4.

I’m sorry, is he iron man or green lantern, this visual metaphor is confused pic.twitter.com/fr8Eh2nGkx — alex hern (@alexhern) October 7, 2021

5.

Boris Johnson is like Iron Man in the same way Thanos is like Ghandi pic.twitter.com/4D0mmZGCHi — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 6, 2021

6.

Struggling to understand how the Spirit of Britain can be unleashed when it can't travel anywhere, can't sell anything, has had its UC slashed and has to fill out a tonne of forms before any unleashing can take place.



Oh and good luck getting petrol, Spirit of Britain. pic.twitter.com/S6S8lr49sy — Paul Sharp (@Petersbrooking) October 7, 2021

7.

He's gonna be fucking gutted when he realises the 'Spirit of Britain' is a happy drunk eating a bad donner at a bus stop at 1am. pic.twitter.com/yG4uLiOTZH — John Bull (@garius) October 7, 2021

8.

And here we have an Express reader reacting to it. pic.twitter.com/4h7MJLZMU1 — HuntedTeamNick #BrexitIsACoup #ProgressiveAlliance (@HuntedTeamNick) October 7, 2021

9.

10.

What spirit ?

Methylated ?

White ? — Marcus (@CartyMarcus) October 7, 2021

11.

Didn’t the papers forget something ?



Shortage of fuel

Shortage of doctors

Shortage of nurses

Shortage of hauliers

Shortage of vets

Shortage of carers

Shortage of butchers

Shortage of beer

Shortage of fruit-pickers

Shortage of food

Shortage of medicines

Shortage in hospitality — LIVE n DIRECT (@LIVEnDirect) October 6, 2021

12.

Like Scientology, Brexitology could one day be declared a religion. I don't know yet where the aliens would come in but I'm sure the fantasy writers at the Express comic could think of something. — J Gray (@jag78290) October 7, 2021

13.

14.

About as good as the Express’s weather forecasts 🤣🤣🤣 — Andrew H-K 🌈 (@beauchamp45) October 7, 2021

Related: Johnson eager for beaver as a dream weaver for the deluded Leaver