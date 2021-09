These Tandoori chicken drumsticks are a fantastic party snack. Either serve them as an appetizer or even as part of a whole meal. Either way, combined with the peach chutney, you won’t be able to get enough.

This delicious chicken dish is super fragrant with beautiful spices like cumin, coriander, paprika and turmeric coming through. Remember to sauté the spices in a pan before adding them to the marinate. This will draw out the flavours of each spice and make the dish overall more flavourful and powerful. Once the marinade is prepared, try soaking the chicken for as long as possible. The longer the chicken is marinated, the tastier the flavours will be.

The History of Tandoori Chicken

Traditionally, Tandoori chicken is prepared by marinating the chicken in yoghurt and spices. From there the chicken is placed in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven. This method of cooking chicken originated in the Punjab region of India.

Chef’s Tip

With this recipe, you can choose whether you want the skin on or off the drumsticks. In the case that you keep the skin on, remember to pat the chicken dry before marinating it. This will ensure that the skin comes out nice and crispy and the meat will be juicy and tender.