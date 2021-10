This side dish can hold its own compared to other components on the plate. Try this Caribbean Style Beans and Rice and experience the explosion of flavour for yourself.

The secret to this Caribbean style beans and rice is that the rice isn’t cooked in water. Instead, it is cooked in coconut milk, which automatically gives a creamier texture and richer flavour to the dish.

Red kidney beans health factors

This red beans and rice dish is packed with vitamins and minerals. Kidney beans are an excellent source of protein, especially if you follow a vegetarian/vegan diet. They are also rich in fibres, antioxidants and they can even help with weight loss. And one of the most important health factors red beans can offer is that it promotes colon health.

What is allspice (pimento)?

One of the key ingredients in this flavourful rice dish is allspice, a name that has been around since 1621 when the English coined it. Also known as pimento, this spice is a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove.

Remove before you serve

Before serving the rice, be sure to remove the thyme sprigs and bay leaves. While both of them added much-needed flavour to the dish, they don’t taste so great alone. If you bite into a bay leaf you will, unfortunately, be met with a very bitter taste.

1 can red kidney beans

2 tbsp vegetable oil

½ medium onion, sliced

1 tsp minced garlic

2 2 bay leaves

3 – 4 sprigs thyme

2 tbsp salt

½ tsp all spice

2 cups water

1 can coconut milk

2 cups uncooked rice

1 red pepper Instructions Heat the oil in a saucepan, add onions, garlic, thyme, and hot pepper, sauté for a minute or two

Stir the rice to the pan, followed by the beans and stir, add the coconut milk, bay leaves, salt and pimento and two cups of water, use the coconut milk can, just to make sure you have all the yumminess added.

Cover and cook until all liquid is absorbed. Add more liquid if needed. The rice should be cooked and fluffy.

Give it a good stir, remove the sprigs thyme and bay leaf before serving. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

