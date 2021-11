What’s more rewarding than enjoying something you have made? And this cheesy bread with beautifully fragrant herbs will be the ultimate treat.

Become the master of your own bread

The fun thing about this bread recipe is that you have a choice of flavour. We recommend using a herb mixture of mint, basil and thyme, for example. However, you should feel free to add whatever you like. Even some sneaky garlic would go deliciously with basically any herb mixture.

And the same goes for the cheese, which if we’re honest, is the most exciting component of this bread. Feel free to mix whatever kinds of cheese you prefer. However, keep in mind that not all cheeses will melt and blend in with the dough as others. Cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese for example will work great for this bread.

And as you remake this recipe, you can start to experiment with what herb mixtures goes best with which cheese.

Chef’s tip

We know it’s hard, but always remember to only slice the bread once it has cooled. Otherwise, you run a very high risk of breaking the finished product as you slice.

And a great tip for keeping the bread fresh for as long as possible is to store it in a plastic bag. You can even slice the entire loaf up and store the slices in the bag for easy ac

Cheese and Herb Bread Whether you eat it alongside a soup or even a sneaky slice with jam, this homemade cheese and herb bread will always be irresistible. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Nato Zondagh Ingredients 80 ml cooking

80 ml milk

500 ml flour

250 ml grated strong cheddar cheese, you can mix two type of cheeses

10 ml baking powder

3 ml salt

125 ml mixed fresh herbs of your choice (Optional) (mint, basil and thyme)

2 large eggs

extra cheese for the topping Instructions Preheat the oven to 180C / 350F

Prepare a small loaf pan of your choice with non-stick spray

In a mixing bowl, mix the cooking oil milk and eggs together

Mix all the dry ingredients together with the cheese, make a well in the middle and add oil and milk mixture

Slowly mix in the flour until a firm dough is formed

Place the bread mixture in a greased loaf tin of your choice.

Sprinkle more cheese to form a golden crust.

Bake for 1 hour, let it stand to cool off, then remove the bread.

*Slice bread after it has cooled. Enjoy it with your favorite spreads. To keep the bread soft, store it in a plastic bag Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

