This three-ingredient beer bread recipe is arguably one of the easiest ways to make a homemade loaf and is sure to impress family and friends at your next summer barbecue. This flavourful bread is perfect for mopping up meat juices or slathered in some butter.

The recipe doesn’t require one to proof yeast as the baking powder and salt in the self-raising flour work together to act as a leavening agent. So by using self-raising flour, we skip that step. Nice and easy does it!

Choice of beer in your bread

The answer is: Whatever type of beer you like! It is important to use a beer that you enjoy as it would be the primary flavour in the bread.

So, from a pale lager like pilsner to a dark and sweet ale or even a stout… This is a great recipe to play around with and figure out what you like. Dark beers produce a darker bread with a more pronounced flavour. A blonde ale or pilsner, meanwhile, will lead to lighter bread rolls.

Your beer bread will also rise differently with different types of beers because of the varying amount of yeast in the beers.

Optional mix-ins

Because this recipe is so simple, there are a lot of variations one can play with.

Some easy and delicious mix-ins, include:

Bacon, cooked and crumbled;

1 cup of grated cheddar cheese;

Diced red bell pepper and onion, diced and sautéed; or

Dried herbs such as rosemary, mixed Italian herbs, dill, etc.

Serving suggestions

Eat this awesome melt-in-your-mouth delicious beer bread while it is still warm. Brush a bit of olive oil on it, add a bit of Camembert cheese and some caramelised onions.

And if you can’t eat all of it in one sitting (highly unlikely…), warm them up the next day with a little butter and honey. Delicious!

Homemade Beer Bread Warm, aromatic and tasty beer bread grilled on the barbecue is sure to be an instant winner around the fireside! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 1 hour Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 500 g self-raising flour

340 ml beer

5 ml salt Instructions Mix the ingredients thoroughly and knead well. Flour the bread tin.

Place in a very low-temperature oven for about 30 minutes to an hour. Make sure the oven is not too hot. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

