As the days grow shorter and the weather turns brisk, Londoners are in search of comfort and warmth—and what better way to embrace the season than with a hearty Sunday roast?

From fire-kissed Nordic dishes to Latin American feasts and fusion delights, the capital’s dining scene is sizzling with exciting new takes on this beloved British classic.

Here are three standout Sunday roasts that are redefining tradition, perfect for a weekend indulgence.

Ekstedt at The Yard

A bold take on the British classic Sunday roast has arrived at Ekstedt at The Yard, using the elemental power of open flames to cook every dish. This Michelin-starred gem, helmed by renowned Swedish chef Niklas Ekstedt, brings a Nordic-inspired flair to your Sunday dining experience. From succulent beef joints and tender game meats to perfectly roasted root vegetables, prepare to ignite your senses with flavours that are both comforting and innovative.

The star of the show is the impressive sharing mains (£70 for two), perfect for those who want a taste of everything. Alternatively, guests can opt for two courses (£49pp), three courses (£59pp), or simply savor a single main dish (£35pp), all of which come with complimentary sides. Whether you’re drawn by the promise of smokey, wood-fired meats or simply crave something out of the ordinary, Ekstedt’s Sunday roast will leave you with a warm, satisfied glow.

Tamil Crown

If you’re after something a little different this Sunday, the Tamil Crown in Highbury offers an inventive South Indian twist on the classic roast. As showcased in a viral TikTok video by @eatingwithtod, this pub-cum-restaurant serves up a vibrant, spice-laden feast that’s anything but traditional. Imagine tandoori-marinated meats, fragrant curries, and richly spiced potatoes that pay homage to Tamil Nadu’s culinary heritage while celebrating the comforting essence of a Sunday roast.

Their menu features mouthwatering dishes like tender lamb chops cooked to perfection, masala-infused chicken, and crispy roast potatoes seasoned with Indian spices. All served with a selection of chutneys, raita, and a side of fluffy naan. This is one Sunday roast that’s sure to spice up your weekend and offer a refreshing change from the norm. Make sure to arrive early, as seats fill up fast due to their newfound popularity.

COYA Mayfair

For a luxurious Sunday roast with a Latin American twist, look no further than COYA Mayfair. Part of the renowned luxury lifestyle group, COYA brings the heat this winter with their sharing Asados a Compartir; a delightful feast designed to be shared among friends and family. Dive into their Pierna de Cordero (roast leg of lamb), Chuletón de Res (roast rib of beef), or the Medio Pollo Asada (half grilled chicken), each dish bringing a Latin flair to classic roast meats.

Accompanied by roast potatoes, grilled seasonal vegetables, rich gravy, and their signature corn bread, COYA’s Sunday offering elevates the traditional roast to new heights. The rich, smoky flavours combined with their vibrant Peruvian twist make this roast an unforgettable dining experience that will warm your soul on a chilly Sunday afternoon.

These three spots are leading the way in London’s evolving Sunday roast scene, offering everything from Nordic fire-grilled meats to South Indian spices and Latin American flair. Whether you’re looking for a cozy, traditional meal or something more adventurous, there’s a Sunday roast waiting to tempt your taste buds.

