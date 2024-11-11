Cult US food chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to wade into the London market, giving Brits their first-ever taste of the famed Nashville-style sliders with its first site due to open in December.

Backed by celebrities such as Drake, Usher, and Samuel L. Jackson, the fast food brand claims to be home to some of the hottest, most succulent chicken on the market.

Since it was first founded in an East Hollywood car park in 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken has expanded to 200 locations worldwide as it looks to add London to its already impressive portfolio.

The London chicken shop scene

But it will face some stiff competition here in Blighty.

Chicken shops have become a cultural staple in London, particularly among younger generations and urban communities.

More than just places to grab an affordable meal, they serve as social hubs where friends gather after school or late at night.

The bright signage, the sound of sizzling oil, and the friendly banter with staff create a unique atmosphere that reflects the city’s multicultural fabric.

From crispy wings to spicy burgers, chicken shops cater to diverse tastes, providing a sense of familiarity and comfort that resonates across different backgrounds.

Free slider event

Dave’s Hot Chicken has announced that they will be slinging out hundreds of free sliders from an east London car park on the 20th November.

The car park – opposite 5A Club Row, E1 6JX in Shoreditch – opens to the public at 5pm, but with Brits expected to line up around the block for a taste of Drake’s favourite chicken, it’s recommended arriving as early as possible to guarantee a free Dave’s slider as once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Arman Oganesyan of Dave’s Hot Chicken, said: “We started in a parking lot, so we’re excited to kick off our exciting London adventure with that same energy. We can’t wait to greet Londoners and visitors alike and give them the full Dave’s experience…on us!”

“All we can say is be prepared to get your hands on some of the hottest, most succulent chicken you’ve ever had.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first UK location this December, with 60 more stores planned nationwide. Some dishes are so fiery they even require a signed waiver.

Secret pop-up need to know

📍 Location: The carpark opposite 5A Club Row, London E1 6JX (behind Rich Mix cinema)

📅 Date: Wednesday 20th November 2024

⏰ Time: 5pm (but get there early to guarantee a slider)

