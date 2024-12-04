MPs have narrowly voted in favour of a proportional representation in UK parliamentary elections in a symbolically significant move. While the decision is unlikely to change any laws, it has increased pressure on Keir Starmer.

A Liberal Democrat bill calling for a proportional representation system in parliamentary and English local elections passed by 137 votes to 135.

The proposal was introduced as a 10-minute rule bill, allowing MPs just ten minutes to present their case before a vote. Such bills can gain support but rarely become law as they are usually not granted further time for debate in the Commons.

This is the first time in history that proportional representation (PR) has passed through the Commons. In another 10-minute rule bill in 2016, it was defeated by 81 votes to 74.

Alongside 62 Liberal Democrat MPs, 59 Labour backbenchers supported Tuesday’s bill, including many first-time MPs elected in July. However, 50 Labour MPs voted it down.

At Labour’s 2022 annual conference, delegates overwhelmingly backed the party to support a proportional electoral system after trade unions changed their opposition to such motions. But while Keir Starmer has shown some past support for electoral reform, he has ruled out pursuing any changes in the first term of a Labour government.

Despite this, many Labour insiders are campaigning for it. Sandy Martin, the chair of the Labour Campaign for Electoral Reform and a former MP, told The London Economic: “Labour has won a historic majority on a historically small vote. The scene is set for a possible violent swing to the right, and under first past the post, it is even possible for Farage to form a government next time.

“Progressives need to be united in defending our democracy and our liberal society and the best way to achieve that is PR. Even if we can’t achieve PR for the 2029 election, a pledge to introduce it will help ensure that Labour voters do not defect to the Lib Dems or the Greens.”

Responding to the vote, Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson Sarah Olney MP, who introduced the bill, said: “This is a historic day in the fight for fairer votes and I am grateful to all the MPs who backed it. Trust in our political system is broken following years of the Conservative Party riding roughshod over standards in public life.”

“Fixing our broken electoral system, introducing fair votes, and making sure everyone’s voice matters is the best way to rebuild this trust. Today, as we have done for a century, Liberal Democrats are leading the fight for fair votes and making sure that no one can be ignored in our democracy.

“The government must now listen to the will of the house, make time for the legislation and make fairer votes a reality and we will be holding their feet to the fire to make this happen.”

Related: Caps on political donations considered by ministers as Musk mulls $100m Reform bung