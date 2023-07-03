London’s bustling streets are home to a plethora of chicken shops, each vying for the title of the city’s best. From classic establishments to contemporary contenders, we’ve scoured the city to bring you a comprehensive list of London’s top chicken shop chains. In this article, we’ll delve into the delectable offerings of Morley’s, Favourite, and other similar ilk establishments. So, without further ado, let the chicken feast begin!

1. Morley’s

Morley’s reigns supreme as one of the most beloved chicken shop chains in London. Established in 1985, this South London institution has garnered a loyal following for its mouthwatering chicken. Their signature dish, the Morley’s Special, is a tantalising combination of succulent chicken, crispy fries, and delectable gravy. With multiple branches across the city, Morley’s has become a go-to destination for chicken enthusiasts.

2. Chicken Cottage

Chicken Cottage is a well-established chain that has been delighting chicken lovers since its inception in 1994. This popular franchise offers a wide range of options, including their famous Zinger burger and fiery wings. Chicken Cottage’s dedication to consistent quality and generous portion sizes has cemented its reputation as a reliable and tasty choice for chicken aficionados.

3. Chick ‘n’ Sours

If you’re looking for a chicken shop with a twist, Chick ‘n’ Sours is the place to go. This trendy chain combines the flavours of Southern American cuisine with Asian-inspired spices, resulting in a mouthwatering fusion of tastes. From their crispy fried chicken served with zesty sauces to their innovative sides like Szechuan aubergine, Chick ‘n’ Sours offers a contemporary and exciting take on chicken dishes that will leave your taste buds wanting more.

4. Butchies

Butchies is a must-try chicken shop chain that has gained popularity for its focus on quality ingredients and gourmet approach. Their mission is simple: to create the perfect fried chicken sandwich. Using high-welfare, ethically sourced chicken, Butchies offers a range of tempting sandwiches with perfectly seasoned and crispy chicken, complemented by delicious toppings and sauces. With a commitment to excellent flavours and attention to detail, Butchies has carved out its place as a favourite among chicken sandwich enthusiasts.

5. Favourite

Favourite chicken shop chain has also made a name for itself in the London food scene. With a focus on quality ingredients and delicious flavours, Favourite offers a diverse menu to satisfy all palates. Their classic fried chicken is a standout, boasting a perfect crunch and juicy centre. Favourite’s commitment to using fresh ingredients and traditional recipes ensures an authentic dining experience that keeps customers coming back for more.

6. Sam’s Chicken

With locations dotted across the city, Sam’s Chicken has become a household name among Londoners. This chain prides itself on delivering flavourful, high-quality chicken at affordable prices. Their menu features an assortment of options, including grilled chicken, wraps, and burgers, catering to a variety of tastes. Whether you’re craving a quick snack or a hearty meal, Sam’s Chicken has got you covered.

7. Perfect Fried Chicken (PFC)

Perfect Fried Chicken, often abbreviated as PFC, has gained a loyal following with its range of crispy, tender chicken offerings. From traditional fried chicken to spicy wings and grilled options, PFC delivers a satisfying meal every time. With its commitment to value for money and consistent quality, PFC has solidified its place in the competitive chicken shop landscape.

8. Chicken Town

Chicken Town is a unique chicken shop chain with a social mission. This not-for-profit organisation aims to provide delicious, ethically sourced chicken while also supporting young people in the local community. Their commitment to sustainability and fair trade practices shines through in their flavourful offerings. From their signature fried chicken to healthier grilled options, Chicken Town is a guilt-free indulgence that allows you to enjoy your meal while making a positive impact.

9. Absurd Bird

Bringing a taste of the American Deep South to London, Absurd Bird is a chicken shop chain that serves up Southern-style comfort food. Their menu features classics like crispy fried chicken, tender BBQ wings, and indulgent mac and cheese. With a rustic and cozy atmosphere reminiscent of a Southern diner, Absurd Bird delivers a warm and inviting experience that will transport you to the heart of the American South.

10. Thunderbird Fried Chicken

Thunderbird Fried Chicken is a rising star in London’s chicken shop scene, known for its bold and daring flavours. Their fried chicken is prepared using high-quality, free-range chicken, delivering a perfect balance of crispy skin and tender meat. Thunderbird’s menu features a variety of mouthwatering options, including their signature Buffalo Hot wings and unique burger creations that push the boundaries of chicken enjoyment.

