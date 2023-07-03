Chicken Shop is launching a limited edition XXXL popcorn chicken box in honour of National Fried Chicken Day (6th July 2023).

The box will weigh a WHOPPING 8KG (!) and celebrates the launch of popcorn chicken as a new permanent fixture on the menu.

Chicken Shop was launched in 2010 when Carl Clarke met David Wolanski at a festival and together and they set out to create the most delicious fried chicken on the planet.

The chain focuses on the premium quality of its food and creating mind-blowing flavours. All the chicken arrives fresh – never frozen – and is blanched on site for a unique, crunchy coating to pair with its delicious hand-made sauces. It also serves perfect, crinkle-cut fries and smooth milkshakes on the side, which takes its meals to the next level.

Chicken Shop will be running a giveaway for one lucky winner at each of their six London locations.

At 3:30pm, on the day of the giveaway, they will reveal the location of a hidden key on their official Instagram. Whoever finds it first and takes it into the store will win the XXXL popcorn chicken box.

The dates for the giveaways are below:

Tuesday 4th Notting Hill

Wednesday 5th Baker St

Friday 7th Camden

Tuesday 11th Soho

Wednesday 12th Islington

Thursday 13th Putney

