Our guide to the best Dog Friendly Pubs in Wiltshire for Londoners wishing to escape the city with their furry friends.

Dog ownership has surged in the UK over the past three years, driven by Covid lockdown, changing working patterns, and much more working from home.

This has also impacted the shape of holidays, short breaks and quick getaways. Increasing numbers of people are taking more frequent, but shorter distance, dog friendly trips, to areas such as The Cotswolds or Salisbury Plane.

Yes, new dog owners quickly realise what a tie dog ownership can be. But on the other hand, what can be better than a walk in the countryside followed by a meal and a pint in a quaint English village pub?

Here, we’ve compiled a list of the best dog friendly pubs in Wiltshire:

The Well, Bulkington

Many of the pubs on our list are famous or well known historic pubs that might have enjoyed multi-million pound renovations, or already appear in various listicles on the internet. However, if you’re looking for a true hidden gem, The Well at Bulkington (a small village near the market town of Devizes) is well worth the visit.

The village itself is off the beaten track, located in a quiet village, just off Salisbury Plane, somewhere in between the market towns of Devizes, Trowbridge, and Melksham. The Well is a superb pub serving up fantastic and well priced pub classics, as well as more adventurous fare (try the Hong Kong Style Chicken).

Dog owners will instantly know this is a dog friendly pub as soon as they enter, owing to the tin of dog treats in the bar, and the bowl of water outside, not to mention the various farmers and dog walkers with dog at heel.

The pub is situated on a number of delightful dog walks, and is frequented by a mix of friendly villagers, dog walkers, local farmers, and inbound diners from neighbouring villages.

Turn up to the pub any night of the week (Tue – Sat) and the pub will be bustling with diners – most having travelled from beyond the village boundary, but you’re equally likely to see a tractor or even a ride-on lawnmower in the car park.

The Well is a free house, always serving a fine selection of beers and ciders. However, what is unrivalled is the range of other drinks for those not into pints. There are over 40 different types of gin, for example, and a variety of mixers to match.

The Bath Arms, near Longleat

This historic ivy-covered Coaching Inn is brimming with character. The pub dates back to 1736 and is a picture perfect country pub.

The Bath Arms is located on the edge of the stunning Longleat Estate, and is surrounded by woodland walks. You can visit the National Trust site of Cley Hill, which commands stunning views over the entire estate. Listen carefully and you might hear Lions roar, elephants trumpet, wolves howl, or other exotic noises emanating from the safari park.

The pub always serves up great food, and the menu changes on a regular basis. There’s also a lovely pub garden for you and your doggie companions to enjoy during the finer weather.

The Methuen Arms, Corsham

Nestled in the heart of picturesque Corsham, The Methuen Arms is a dog-friendly Georgian coaching inn that exudes character.

This cosy country pub is located adjacent to the magnificent Corsham Court, allowing visitors to enjoy a walk with their dogs amidst the stunning grounds.

The pub has recently benefited from a huge makeover, which has been sympathetic to the long history of the pub. The Methuen offers award-winning food and delightful Butcombe beer on tap.

Pub favourites include the Butcombe Gold beer-battered fish and Tarragon gnocchi with asparagus.

The King John Inn, Salisbury

Immersed within the breathtaking Cranborne Chase, where Wiltshire and Dorset converge, The King John Inn stands as a quintessential British country pub and a haven for dog lovers. Dogs are warmly welcomed in the bar area and are pampered with treats available at the bar. Guests can embark on a lovely circular walk from the pub up to Win Green or explore a section of the Ridgeway, a remarkable 138-mile trail.

Rising Sun, Lacock

Lacock is another fantastic destination for dog walking. Get yourself to the top of the hill to visit The Rising Sun – a historic stone-built country pub with original flagstone floors and a welcoming farmhouse kitchen.

Located within five acres of gardens and within walking distance from the enchanting National Trust village of Lacock, renowned for being the setting of the TV series “Cranford” and the filming of “Harry Potter”, this dog-friendly pub offers a cosy and warm ambiance.

During autumn and winter, crackling fires provide a comforting atmosphere, while in summer, the fabulous garden boasts stunning views. Don’t miss the delectable beef or chickpea burgers and the excellent Sunday Roasts.

The Dog and Gun, Salisbury

Recently restored, The Dog and Gun in Netheravon is a thriving 17th-century Coaching Inn situated south of the Pewsey Vale in the Avon Valley, close to Stonehenge.

Popular among locals and their canine companions, this dog-friendly village pub offers a variety of small plates, handmade pies, and even features a traditional pizza oven. The Dog and Gun provides a cosy, relaxed, and informal atmosphere, making it an excellent choice for an enjoyable Sunday roast.

Horse and Groom, Moreton-in-Marsh

With a rich history dating back to the 16th century, the dog-friendly Horse and Groom is a grade II-listed pub and inn located in Charlton, near Malmesbury. It offers delightful countryside walks for both you and your pet to enjoy. Following a recent full refurbishment, the pub now boasts a stylish and cosy bar, providing a welcoming atmosphere for dogs.

The menu focuses on seasonal ingredients and offers exciting twists on traditional pub classics, sourced from the abundant West Country larder and local suppliers.

Behind the bar, you’ll find a selection of award-winning Butcombe beer and an impressive wine selection. Additionally, Horse and Groom provides many dog-friendly rooms, ensuring a comfortable stay for you and your furry friend.

The George Inn, Warminster

Located in the charming village of Longbridge Deverill near Warminster, The George Inn in Wiltshire offers a warm and inviting atmosphere for both humans and their four-legged friends.

This former coaching inn sits on an acre of grassland, providing a tranquil setting for visitors to unwind after a day of exploring with their furry companions.

The pub’s proximity to Longleat and Stonehenge makes it an ideal stop for those seeking a delightful dining experience. The George Inn prides itself on its excellent food, with favourites including hen’s egg and black pudding, scotch egg with caramelised tomato chutney, and Jan’s famous steak, ale, and mushroom pie.

Red Lion Freehouse, Pewsey

Nestled in the picturesque East Chisenbury, Pewsey, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Red Lion Freehouse is a Michelin-starred country pub known for its wonderful food and quintessential ambiance.

With the scenic River Avon flowing through the village, this charming thatched pub offers a perfect setting for a delightful meal with your loyal hound by your side.

Surrounding the pub, you’ll find an abundance of amazing walking routes, allowing you to explore the stunning countryside. Indulge in delicious bar dishes, such as the renowned pig head Scotch egg and homemade bread, while relishing the beauty of the surroundings.

The Potting Shed, Crudwell

Discovering the scenic Cotswold triangle encompassing Tetbury, Malmesbury, and Cirencester, dog owners will find The Potting Shed in Crudwell to be an ideal starting point or a well chosen stopover for their furry companions.

Renowned for its exceptional dog-friendly atmosphere, this charming village pub welcomes four-legged friends throughout the premises, allowing them to dine with their owners. With delectable dog biscuits available at the bar, your pet will likely choose to stay close by.

The menu at The Potting Shed changes monthly but consistently offers fresh produce, sourced from the pub’s two acres of gardens featuring a blend of trees, lawns, and a vegetable patch.

The best dog-friendly pubs in Wiltshire

For dog owners wishing to explore the best dog friendly pubs in Wiltshire, this selection of pubs offer a haven where you can enjoy memorable experiences with your furry friends. Better still, they are all less than two hours from London.

So, whether you’re looking for a delicious meal, a refreshing drink, or a welcoming place to stay, these dog-friendly pubs in Wiltshire are sure to leave both you and your furry friend with cherished memories of your time in the beautiful English countryside.