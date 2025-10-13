The Universe was created in the Big Bang, but I have always thought that fun in the Universe was created in Quaglino’s.

So it’s a decent bet that a series of special events at the mighty St.James’s restaurant with top notch distiller Dalmore and finer-on-the-pulse Grove Gallery is going to fall firmly into the “fun” category, and then some.

Ad it’s happening this month, as Frieze London takes over Regent’s Park (15th-19th October 2025), Quaglino’s, is marking the occasion with an extraordinary artistic transformation that honours the restaurant’s century-long commitment to merging exceptional live music dining with cultural immersion. By the way, some people say things like that – these guys actually mean it.

The legendary St. James’s restaurant is partnering with luxury Single Malt Whisky The Dalmore, and Grove Gallery to present a special programme featuring two exclusive events and an installation running over two weeks during which four contemporary artists will reimagine Quaglino’s iconic interior as a living gallery.



Quaglino’s has always understood that great dining extends beyond the plate. When Sir Terence Conran revived the restaurant in 1993, he commissioned eight different artists to transform the space, creating what he described as an “immersive cultural experience.” From Christianne Golinelli’s ceramic sculptures to Patrick Caulfield’s distinctive jugs, art became integral to the restaurant’s DNA.

Today, this artistic legacy continues as Zara Muse, Steve Lazarides, Robi Walters and Amanza Smith (of Selling Sunset fame), create new installations on those very same columns that Conran’s artists once painted. Working with Grove Gallery, these contemporary talents will bridge Quaglino’s storied past with today’s dynamic creative landscape.

Zara Muse

The Dalmore is a long-standing supporter of the art and design world. Their own landmark Luminary Series saw collaboration with leading architectural talents, co-curated with partner V&A Dundee, and they have been proud partners of cultural institutions such as Frieze’s

Number 9 Cork Street Gallery and The British Pavillion at the Venice Biennale.

The Experience

Wednesday 15th October – Pillar Art Transformation Live

Robi Walters

Guests can witness the artistic transformation in real-time as the four artists complete their column installations live. This exclusive evening offers an unparalleled opportunity to see the artists and their creative process firsthand, alongside an evening of curated live music and

The Dalmore limited-edition cocktails.

Steve Lazarides



Saturday 18th October – Amanza Smith (Selling Sunset)

Amanza Smith

The celebration continues as Amanza Smith makes a special appearance at Quaglino’s. She will be in the bar from 2pm–5pm to greet guests and enjoy a drink, with The Dalmore limited-edition cocktails inspired by the featured artists and their work. The art collaboration extends with participating artists each customising bottles of The Dalmore King Alexander III Single Malt Whisky. These one-of-a-kind pieces will be auctioned following the events, offering collectors the chance to own a piece of this unique intersection between fine dining, premium spirits and contemporary art.

The artwork will remain on display at Quaglino’s until Sunday 2nd November.

A Contemporary Vision – Limited-Edition Cocktails and The Dalmore limited-edition cocktails and a Quaglino’s showstopper dessert created for the

collaboration promise to be as visually striking as they are delicious, with each element carefully designed to complement and enhance the artistic installations. This holistic approach reflects both Conran’s original vision and the contemporary understanding of

restaurants as cultural destinations.

Quaglino’s 16 Bury St, St. James’s, London SW1Y 6AJ

Opening Times: Monday – Thursday: 5:30pm – 00.00am; Friday: 5:30pm – 1am; Saturday: 11:30am – 1am; Sunday: 12pm – 7pm

https://quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk/ – @quaglinos

The Dalmore

The Grove Gallery

