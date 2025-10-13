UKIP have unveiled a new logo and rebrand that is questionable to say the least.
Over the weekend, the party that may have a genuine claim to being the most irrelevant in Britain, decided to launch a new logo and party image.
They’ve ditched the yellow and purple colour scheme, along with the pound logo that grew to prominence under the leadership of Nigel Farage.
In it’s place is a new logo featuring swords and a slogan branding themselves as ‘the new right.’
They also seem to have adopted the Iron Cross, a symbol most commonly associated with the German military, particularly that of Nazi Germany.
It’s fair to say, this didn’t go unnoticed by many.
The insignia also appeared on the front of lectern as UKIP leader Nick Tenconi spoke over the weekend.
Others pointed out the irony of the party who led the campaign for Brexit choosing to adopt symbolism associated with a European nation.
In August, Tenconi was accused of giving a ‘Nazi salute’ at an anti-immigrant rally.