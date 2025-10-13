UKIP have unveiled a new logo and rebrand that is questionable to say the least.

Over the weekend, the party that may have a genuine claim to being the most irrelevant in Britain, decided to launch a new logo and party image.

They’ve ditched the yellow and purple colour scheme, along with the pound logo that grew to prominence under the leadership of Nigel Farage.

In it’s place is a new logo featuring swords and a slogan branding themselves as ‘the new right.’

They also seem to have adopted the Iron Cross, a symbol most commonly associated with the German military, particularly that of Nazi Germany.

It’s fair to say, this didn’t go unnoticed by many.

I swear that’s the iron cross 💀💀 https://t.co/KGjekSHJVb — Alfred Bushell 🇬🇧🌹 🔰 (@Alf_Bushell) October 12, 2025

German WW2 Iron Cross pic.twitter.com/3KV1aYOe29 — Charlie (@CheckCharlieB) October 12, 2025

That's an Iron Cross — Border.Reiver 🅾️ (@BorderReiver_) October 12, 2025

Literally a WWII German Iron Cross as a logo…the right aren’t even trying to hide their fascism anymore. https://t.co/3SGecmgzGo — Andy Fitchet (@AndyFitchet) October 12, 2025

The insignia also appeared on the front of lectern as UKIP leader Nick Tenconi spoke over the weekend.

What’s with the fucking Iron Cross ? pic.twitter.com/wa7nxUdvvW — t/a Underscores Rn’t Us (@AndyPlumb4) October 12, 2025

Others pointed out the irony of the party who led the campaign for Brexit choosing to adopt symbolism associated with a European nation.

Britain is a truly extraordinary, open place.



Even our ultra-nationalists are Italian, and they adopt German crosses. Blairite cosmopolitanism.



Super Mario meets the Red Baron. https://t.co/FviLuEik4u — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) October 12, 2025

>campaign for Brexit, specifically to escape German influence within the EU

>change logo after a few years of Brexit

>the logo invokes the iron cross, the national insignia for the German armed forces.



past iron cross "users" aside, in the modern context its even sillier https://t.co/EbNElxq5LG pic.twitter.com/wFX7D3uKHU — 🇬🇧 Harry (@Firetruck_125) October 12, 2025

Full on Iron Cross, Italian surname and threats to deport not just migrants but also natives for their political beliefs. I know they’ve been pushed to the fringes since Reform made them irrelevant but it’s almost comical how much they’ve lost their minds the past few years https://t.co/R6Lo7bJ3jP — Anfield Fix (@AnfieIdFix) October 12, 2025

In August, Tenconi was accused of giving a ‘Nazi salute’ at an anti-immigrant rally.