Social media superstar ‘Big John’ has kept his promise to visit a Chinese takeaway in York that was vandalised by racist graffiti.

Last month, Dragon House shared pictures online of racist graffiti that had been scrawled across their shop front as anti-migrant rhetoric and the Raise the Colours movement swept across the UK.

The takeaway’s premises had been vandalised with crudely drawn St. George’s flags, and messages which included a directive for the owners to ‘go home’.

In response to this, internet celeb and Chinese takeaway lover John Fisher – known as ‘Big John’ online – promised to send some custom to Dragon House and pay them a visit.

And this weekend, he did exactly that, showing support for the takeaway’s owners and slamming the racists who vandalised the property – like any true patriot would.

Just visited Dragon house as a show of support. Wonderful people. Owner has lived here for 20 years. Bosh. pic.twitter.com/bLUaHNBewz — big john the boshfather (@Johnfis08605918) October 11, 2025

In a later post, he wrote: “Support these local business. Hard working people who should be respected always. Was great food too. Bosh.”

Dragon house York. Support these local business. Hard working people who should be respected always. Was great food too. Bosh. pic.twitter.com/fZt9bmfdRk — big john the boshfather (@Johnfis08605918) October 11, 2025

Depressingly, some reacted badly to Fisher’s decision to support victims of racism – so he decided to hit back at the haters.

In response to one person who suggested he had simply done it “for likes” and ‘sold out his own people’, Fisher wrote: “I get enough of them mate. Selling out my own people ? By supporting someone who has lived in my country for 20 years after suffering horrible abuse , yes thank you I will always support people like this no matter what their ethnicity. It’s this thinking which makes my country what it is. Try to be a bit nicer yourself. Bosh.”

Likes on social media ? I get enough of them mate. Selling out my own people ? By supporting someone who has lived in my country for 20 years after suffering horrible abuse , yes thank you I will always support people like this no matter what their ethnicity. It’s this thinking… https://t.co/TWEEIEMbIv — big john the boshfather (@Johnfis08605918) October 13, 2025

All of this is further evidence that Fisher is a much-needed voice of reason in the face of the toxic patriotism being spread by some at the moment.

Whilst undoubtedly a proud patriot who loves his country, Fisher hasn’t been afraid to call out those who have used the veil of patriotism and the St George’s Cross to stoke fear and divisiveness.