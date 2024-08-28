A photo of a £19 Full English breakfast at one of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants has been doing the rounds on social media – and it’s caused quite a stir.

Bread Street Kitchen, which has three London locations, advertises a classic fry-up on its breakfast menu consisting of a solitary sausage, bacon, tomato, mushroom, baked beans, hash brown and a choice of eggs with toast.

But it all looks terribly paltry on this plate!

Bread Street Kitchen, a Gordon Ramsey restaurant, yours for £19 pic.twitter.com/qaOsYjZgHi — Silvio Tattisconie 💎 ©™ 🇬🇧 (@SilvioTattiscon) August 27, 2024

Other options on the menu include porridge for £8.50 or a fruit salad for just shy of £10.

A bacon roll is £11.50 and salmon and scrambled eggs is a whopping £15!

It’s not the first time Ramsay has been critiqued over his version of the classic English breakfast.

In 2020, the celebrity chef was embroiled in a Twitter war with a ‘fry up police’ account after he revealed the new £19 breakfast at Savoy Grill.

He tweeted a video of “the most amazing Full English” from in his upmarket restaurant, but social media users were less than happy with its contents.

“Where’s the rest of it” was a common reply, while the hashtag #GarnishBoy started to gain some traction soon after.

A rival breakfast produced by the Fry Up Police account was posted by Tony Moore in response to Ramsay’s version – featuring a hearty selection of fried breakfasty goodness.

THIS is a full English Gordon. Take a leaf out of @fryuppolice's book…. pic.twitter.com/zuI7Uu5N5j — Tony Moore (@BigBaldTone) September 13, 2020

