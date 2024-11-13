Sir Keir Starmer cut Nigel Farage down to size during a hilarious exchange in Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Labour leader said he was expecting to see Nigel Farage included in America’s immigration statistics as he joked that the Reform UK leader is rarely in the country.

Prior to this, Farage had called on the Government to “mend some fences” with US President-elect Donald Trump, after the “whole Cabinet has been so rude about him”.

The Clacton MP also pressed the Government to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), which he said was behind a third assassination attempt on the incoming president.

Keir Starmer 1 Nigel Farage 0 pic.twitter.com/Co7wSaOvWc — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) November 13, 2024

He said: “I’m sure the Prime Minister and the whole House would wish to congratulate Donald Trump on his landslide victory last week.

“But within a couple of days we learned of a third assassination attempt, charges have been laid, and behind it are Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. Has the time not come, Prime Minister, to proscribe what is so obviously a terrorist organisation?

“And in doing so, not just do the right thing, but maybe mend some fences between this Government and the incoming presidency of Donald Trump’s, given that the whole Cabinet has been so rude about him over the last few years.”

The Prime Minister replied: “I’m glad to see (Mr Farage) making a rare appearance back here in Britain, he spends so much time in America recently, I was half expecting to see him on the immigration statistics.”

He added: “I did congratulate the incoming President last week, we will work with him. The point he makes about Iran is a very serious point and we will work across the House and with our allies on it.

“Obviously, on the question of proscription we keep them under review.”

