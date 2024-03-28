Food lovers who, like us, recognise Bologna as the jewel in Italy’s culinary crown will be pleased to hear that the city will be recognised in all its majesty by the brilliant Berberè’ as part of its whistle-stop pizza tour of the country.

Known as La Rossa (the red), La Dotta (the learned) and La Grassa (the fat), Bologna is a city where food tantalises all the senses, with giant wheels of cheese and hanging joints of cured ham a common sight, complementing the wonderful smells and tastes of the local cuisine.

Aside from its most famous dish, the bolognese, Bologna is also home to the increasingly trendy Mortadella as well as being a focal point for produce from the wider Emilia-Romagna region such as Parma Ham, Prosciutto and the wonderful Balsamic di Modena.

The sparkling red Lambrusco is also made locally and is widely tipped as the best accompaniment to pizza.

Which is just as well, given that Lambrusco flowed like water on Berberè’s debut of its new pizza, the ’Saluti da Bologna’, which launched in Clapham this week.

The pizza sees Berberè’s classic, crisp sourdough base topped with fior de latte mozzarella, smashed potatoes, Asiago cheese and generous slices of Mortadella, a favourite from the region.

Dipped in a fresh basil and walnut pesto dip (‘nduja and honey, aioli and garlic butter are also available), it has a wonderfully balanced flavour that simply lets the brilliant ingredients do all the talking – And isn’t that what Italian cooking is all about?

Throughout the year, Berberè will continue their pizza tour of Italy, stopping at the much-loved Rimini and Florence, creating pizzas inspired by the flavours of the region.

You can get your hands on one by visiting their branches in Clapham and Kentish Town.

