Comedian Michael Spicer has put out a sketch impersonating a Labour minister whose past tweets about Donald Trump have come back to haunt him to hilarious comedic effect.

Several members of Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government denounced the president-elect before the party was returned to power in July.

These include Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who called him a “Nazi sympathiser” in 2017 when he was a backbench MP.

Health secretary Wes Streeting posted in the same year: “Trump is such an odious, sad, little man. Imagine being proud to have that as your President”.

While in 2016, Ed Miliband described Trump as a “racist, misogynistic, self-confessed groper”.

Whoops!

This is brilliant https://t.co/udlsk5Ayqn — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) November 12, 2024

