Move over bacon – now there’s a banging breakfast essential that’s set to take its crown.

Looking and cooking like bacon but made from sausage, HECK! is bringing the US trend for sausage strips to British breakfast plates with its new SAUSAGE RASHERS, delivering all the flavour, texture and versatility of a traditional sausage but in the form of a quick-cook bacon rasher.

From pack to plate in just 5 minutes and made with no added nitrites, the new protein-packed rashers are gluten-free, juicier and tastier than bacon, have a delicious smokey flavour and cook in a fraction of the time of a regular sausage – plus there’s no risk of them rolling off the plate or out of the bun.

The perfect pairing for breakfast, sandwiches, burgers, DIY McMuffins and more, and prepping them is quick and convenient too – pop them in the pan, oven, grill or air fryer.

Jamie Keeble, HECK! co-founder, says: “Sausages are our passion and we’re always looking for new and novel ways to enjoy them, so we thought creating them in rasher form would be a handy way for people to get their sausage fix in a fraction of the time.”

HECK! Smokey Chicken Sausage Rashers (300g, 6 rashers, £2, Sainsbury’s). Made with lean British chicken, lightly seasoned and with a delicious smokey flavour. Just 66 calories, 2.1g fat and 1.6g carbs per rasher – the ideal breakfast, snack and sandwich solution for slimmers and healthy eaters.

HECK! 97 per cent Smokey Pork Sausage Rashers (300g, 6 rashers, £2, Sainsbury’s). Perfect for a traditional pork sausage lover but with a healthier twist. Made with lean British pork shoulder, lightly seasoned and with a delicious smokey flavour.

The Sausage Rashers are available from 1 May in larger Sainsbury’s stores nationwide and www.sainsburys.co.uk.

