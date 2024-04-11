This spring, get ready for a culinary journey like no other with the new seasonal menu aboard the UK’s only dine-in tube carriage, Supperclub.tube.

Combining the very best of gastronomy with an innovative twist, Supperclub.tube reimagines London’s iconic underground network, transforming a vintage 1967 Victoria Line carriage into a unique dining destination.

In a city known for its vibrant dining scene, Supperclub.tube emerges as a true trailblazer, captivating the hearts of Londoners seeking a thoroughly original (and British) experience. Nestled within the confines of the Walthamstow Pumphouse Museum, E17, this fine dining gem transcends the ordinary, transporting guests to a realm where culinary excellence collides with nostalgia.

Delivering a luxurious gourmet feast to help you celebrate every occasion, head chef Beatriz Maldonado Carreño takes her guests on an eclectic journey of Latin American cuisine with her seasonally evolving six-course menu. Impeccably showcasing her homeland with culinary traditions from Colombia, combined with British cooking techniques and seasonal produce, Bea’s dishes perfectly mix elements from numerous cultures for a meal like no other.

The new mouth-watering tasting menu includes Gorditas (blue, white and red Mexican style corn bread topped with Yucatan style pulled-pork, chipotle and achiote sauce, pickled apple and chilli), followed by main courses that bring out the best of the season such as Ceviche Ecuatoriano, and a succulent Ocopa. Be sure to save space for gloriously good dessert that celebrates all things chocolate including a rich chocolate cake, dulce de leche wontons, chocolate and coffee mousse, and uchuva and pineapple compote.

The evening is further elevated by a collection of carefully selected South American wines and bespoke cocktails, expertly crafted to complement each dish, making the Supperclub.tube experience nothing short of enchanting.

Taking inspiration from old-school glamour, Supperclub.tube’s interior blends vintage charm and contemporary elegance, complete with TFL’s iconic Moquette seating. The sophisticated ambiance is accentuated by soft, atmospheric lighting and the soothing melodies of jazz music, creating a chilled vibe reminiscent of a bygone era.

Whether you are gathering with a few close friends or hosting a grand affair, Supperclub.tube promises an extraordinary experience that elevates the charm of our wonderful underground network. Open weekly from Thursday through Saturday, step aboard for a culinary journey like no other.

The six-course dining experience starts from £67 per person, with vegetarian and Vegan options available.

