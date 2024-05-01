Caviar is somewhat of an anomaly in the world of fine foods.

These days, pop a Champagne cork and you get a flute pushed in your direction, bring out the charcuterie and mini forks assemble without a fuss, but pull out a tin of caviar and a plate of bellinis, and people turn their heads.

Caviar has long been seen as a delicacy and was first eaten by Persians in the 16th century for its healing properties, while Russian nobility started consuming it in the 18th century.

While cheaper, knock-off products exist, true caviar remains the most expensive food in the world – and for good reason.

The roe in beluga caviar can only come from a sturgeon, which takes between eight and 18 years to produce eggs large enough for harvesting.

Once ready to eat, the caviar presents as a steely grey color with notes of creamy walnuts and a silk texture that moves around your mouth with a certain elegance.

It has a flavour profile unlike anything else you’re likely to eat from the ‘bump’ of your hand.

While London importers of caviar remain few and far between, one company that has enjoyed phenomenal growth is King’s Caviar, which is widely recognised for its commitment to delivering the genuine article.

King’s Caviar was started by Laura King in 2004 after working as a sales director for W.G. White, which claims to be the first and oldest caviar house and supplier in the country.

Speaking to CNBC, King said she decided to go out on her own after surmising that her surname is “quite strong” and raising enough capital to store and stock caviar, which can start at around £300 a kilo.

Now, King oversees a team of 10, including her daughter Holly – the company’s sales director – and turns over £2.5 million to £3 million a year.

They were the first importer to introduce DNA testing to guarantee provenance, and they supply many Michelin-starred chefs and top establishments such as Fortnum & Mason, The Ritz, The Dorchester, Harrods and Selfridges, as well as Cathay Pacific and Emirates airlines.

In 2021, King’s Fine Food were granted the Royal Warrant in by Appointment to HM The Queen, and they continue to supply the households of the Royal Family.

It’s not a bad 20 years in business, all told.

Related: Conrad London St. James launches afternoon tea concept where everything is bottomless