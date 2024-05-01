Conrad London St. James has announced the launch of their brand-new afternoon tea concept where everything (yes, everything!) is completely bottomless.

Elevating the timeless tradition of afternoon tea to unprecedented heights, ‘InfiniTEA’ promises an endless array of delectable sandwiches, sweet treats, and scones.

But that’s not all – guests can revel in the opulence of free-flowing Champagne Bollinger, an exquisite optional addition to this already lavish affair.

Guests can enjoy a 90-minute journey of indulgence to eat and drink as much as their heart desires.

The afternoon tea is priced at £60 per person, or guests can indulge in the ultimate experience with free-flowing Champagne Bollinger for £95 per person.

Hosted in the elegant, glass-roofed Orchard Room, guests can opt to help themselves to the sumptuous selection or choose table service provided by the Orchard Room’s impeccable team.

Either way, guests can rest assured that the delights – and bubbles – will flow continuously throughout the experience.

InfiniTEA offers a luxurious twist on traditional afternoon tea that features a variety of scones, with flavours including Jersey butter, raisins and candied peel, dark chocolate stracciatella, blueberry and lemon, all served with traditional Cornish clotted cream, chocolate and hazelnut spread, lemon curd, and seasonal jam.

With fifteen years of experience in pastry creations, the menu has been carefully crafted by Head Pastry Chef at Conrad London St. James, Diana Sedlakova, and is inspired by British classics, reimagined and elevated. Diana focused on utilising the best seasonal produce from local producers with an experimental approach, expertly pairing the flavours to tie in deliciously with the Champagne Bollinger.

For guests not drinking, there is a wide variety of bottomless teas available, including blended black teas, decaffeinated teas, herbal teas, white teas and green teas, or they can even opt for one of Conrad’s specially crafted alcohol-free cocktails, such as their ‘Orchard De-Light’, a refreshing mix of NLL, Peach and Jasmine Soda, Grapefruit Cordial, Lemon.

To kick off the Spring InfiniTEA menu, she has taken inspiration from the colours of the season, and used fresh, fruity, and floral flavours throughout the tea.

Savoury treats include an array of delicious sandwiches, including ‘English Tunworth and fig jam’ and ‘Sutton Hoo chicken, sage, yoghurt mustard’, to enjoy before an outstanding lineup of cakes that focus on modern, elegant takes of re-imagined British classics.

These include ‘Devonshire Bramley apple cake’, ‘Rhubarb custard tart’, and ‘Dandelion honey and cobnut delice’. And if you’re not quite full yet? Just order more!

InfiniTEA is available Monday to Sunday from 12pm-4pm, with the final sitting at 4pm.

