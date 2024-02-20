Florida Grapefruit season is upon us, adding a touch of sunshine to the wet and windy British winter, which is always a great time for those of us addicted to its deliciously sweet pink flesh and unparalleled flavour.

To celebrate the season, Florida Grapefruit is going to brighten the day of commuters as it unveils a 2.5m grapefruit tree in King’s Cross on Thursday 22nd February. The tree will be bring a taste of the Sunshine State to London, as commuters, foodies and visitors alike can get their hands on the sweet taste of Florida sunshine. Well known for having a delicious balance of sweet and tart flavours, Florida grapefruit is at their best from January to March, the coldest season in Florida.

Almost certainly the abundance of sunshine throughout the year, Florida grapefruit is naturally sweeter and juicier than the average grapefruit. An sometimes-underrated fruit, Florida grapefruit is packed full of nutrients. It is an excellent source of vitamin C, which lets face it is needed at this time of year, with just one grapefruit providing 100% of your recommended daily value.

Grapefruit is also very versatile and not just a staple of breakfasts as it is at home for me, for example see Nadiya Hussain’s grapefruit chicken stew with couscous and it makes an excellent flavour for cheesecakes.

John Fuller, Global Marketing Director of the Florida Department of Citrus, says: “This winter, we wanted to bring a bit of Florida sunshine to London. This is our opportunity to showcase the incredible taste of Florida Grapefruit and offer people the chance to try for themselves the sweet and juicy flavours of our Florida Grapefruit and add an extra sweet treat to their Thursday commute. Perfect for elevating any dish or drink, we hope everyone enjoys a little taste of sunshine and a sneak peek at beautiful Florida weather.”

Situated at King’s Cross station, the Florida Grapefruit tree will be available to the public from 8:30am – 6:30pm to pick their desired grapefruit for a well-deserved sample served by the Florida Grapefruit team.

