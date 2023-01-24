Meat lovers are being urged to try ‘Regenuary’ this month as a substitute for popular vegan, vegetarian and ‘dry’ alternatives.

The idea behind the movement is to consider the environmental impact of everything we buy and eat, and to source seasonal, local food for one month from ethical businesses and regenerative farmers.

Taking its sustainability credentials to the next level by celebrating Regenuary and beyond is M Restaurants.

All three restaurants – Canary Wharf, Victoria and Threadneedle Street – offer carbon-neutral beef all year round, and the pioneering group is the first to partner with a pioneer of the regenerative movement, The Ethical Butcher and farmer Neil Harley, to showcase regeneratively farmed British beef, alongside other ethically sourced ingredients.

Head to M for lunch Monday to Friday throughout January and February for its Regenuary Set Lunch Menu.

Starters include a Crate to Plate salad featuring confit tomatoes, cucumber and more, all grown using hydroponic and aeroponic methods in disused London spaces. For the main event, opt for the Ethical Butcher x Neil Harley rump steak sourced from cattle that roam for up to 30 months (almost twice the lifespan of standard UK cattle) and are 100 per cent pasture fed to encourage new plant growth and improve biodiversity. Other mains include black king fish with lemon berurre blanc and caper sauce, and a cauliflower steak with cheese empanada.

At its heart, regenerative agriculture is about being considered about the food we eat and the land it’s grown on – it’s about our health, protecting our planet and is arguably the single most exciting frontier for the food industry today.

If you want to minimise the impact of what you’re consuming, take a dip into sustainable dining this January with M Restaurants. The Regenuary Set Lunch Menu is available for £25.00 for two courses or £30.00 for three courses, Monday – Friday throughout January and February.

Related: Top 50 Gastropubs in Britain for 2023