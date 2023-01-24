The Parkers Arms in Clitheroe has been named the UK’s top gastropub by the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list 2023. Having been voted number two last year and now topping this year’s makes for an exciting achievement for the female-owned pub, headed up by Kathy Smith and Stosie Madi. Set deep in the Lancashire hills, Parkers Arms is called ‘a little gem’ and is a true gastropub which takes pride in sourcing local produce from the very best suppliers.

Coming in at number two is last year’s winner and the host of this year’s list, The Unruly Pig. Head chefs, Dave and Karl, are known as the “dynamic duo” and are the real powerhouse behind the entire kitchen team. Voted at number three, Freemasons at Wiswell, is set in the quaint Ribble Valley village, and blends the ultimate gastronomic experience in a stylish, relaxed atmosphere.

South dominates

The South dominated this year’s list, claiming 22 of the Top 50. The Mariners, set in Rock, Cornwall was voted number 11 on the list this year. Celebrity chef, Paul Ainsworth and his wife, Emma relaunched the pub in 2019 and work with Cornish suppliers to gather the very best produce for their menu. The North of the UK wasn’t far behind, claiming 16 of the top 50 spots.

This year’s highest climber was The Cadeleigh Arms in Tiverton, moving up 31 places from last year to claim number 17 on the list. Tucked away in the hills above the River Exe, this dog-friendly gastropub is known for its welcoming charm.

There are five new entrants on this year’s Top 50 list including The Baring in London, the highest new entrant, which came in at number 23. The Baring is the ideal neighbourhood pub, focusing on cooking sustainably. In the East, on the marshy coastline of Norfolk you’ll find The White Horse, another new entrant, voted number 34 on this year’s list.

One to Watch

Other awards announced today were, One to Watch – which was given to The Victoria Oxshott, in Surrey. The Oarsman in Marlow was awarded Newcomer of the Year. Brook House in Fulham won best Front of House Team, and Chef of the Year went to Tom De Keyser, head chef of The Hand & Flowers in Marlow.

Top 50 Gastropubs, Publisher, Chris Lowe said: “We are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year, including five new entrants! The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a space for food and drink lovers the opportunity to explore the best that the UK has to offer. We are delighted to host this year’s event at The Unruly Pig, showcasing the vast amount of talent across the UK”

The Top 50 Gastropubs 2023:

1 – Parkers Arms, Newton-In-Bowland

2 – The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge

3 – Freemasons at Wiswell, Wiswell

4 – The Sportsman, Seasalter

5 – The Kentish Hare, Tunbridge Wells

6 – The Angel at Hetton, Hetton

7 – The White Swan at Fence, Fence

8 – The Hand & Flowers, Marlow

9 – The Fordwich Arms, Kent

10 – The Red Lion and Sun, London

11- The Mariners, Rock

12 – The Cornish Arms, Tavistock

13 – The Harwood Arms, London

14 – Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

15 – The Coach, Marlow

16 – The Beehive, Great Waltham

17 – The Cadeleigh Arms, Tiverton

18 – The Pack Horse, Hayfield

19 – Pyne Arms, Barnstaple

20 – The Black Swan, Ravenstondale

21 – The Moorcock Inn, Sowerby Bridge

22 – The Guinea Grill, London

23 – The Baring, London

24 – The Masons Arms, Knowstone

25 – Canton Arms, London

26 – The Rat Inn, Anick, Hexham

27 – The Pipe and Glass, Beverley

28 – The Longs Arms, South Wraxall

29 – The Dog at Wingham, Canterbury

30 – The Felin Fach Griffin, Brecon

31 – The Hardwick, Abergavenny

32 – The Loch and The Tyne, Old Windsor

33 – The Bull & Last, London

34 – The White Horse, Brancaster

35 – The Black Bull, Sedbergh

36 – The Swan, Bampton

37 – The Bell Inn, Langford

38 – Scran and scallie, Edinburgh

39 – The Dog & Gun Inn, Skelton

40 – The Duck Inn, Stanhoe

41 – The Duncombe Arms, Ashbourne

42 – The Black Bear Inn, Usk – Wales

43 – Heft, High Newton

44 – The Broad Chare, Newcastle

45 – Woods, Dulverton

46 – The Gunton Arms, Norwich

47 – The French House, London

48 – The Eagle, Farringdon, London

49 – The Butchers Arms, Hepworth

50 – Royal Oak, Whatcote

Related: 20 of London’s top restaurants join forces to create the Wagyu Experience