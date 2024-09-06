The anticipated opening of MR PORTER adds a new dimension to the latest gastronomic trend to hit London.

Coming hot on the heels of openings such as Ibai Steakhouse and Boha Steakhouse, the new restaurant will bring a feminine side to an area traditionally dominated by hyper-masculinity.

Mr Porter phoho Dan Perez

MR PORTER features fire-cooked meats in an open-air kitchen alongside sultry, warm and luxurious interiors.

Located at 22 Park Lane, signature dishes will include favourites such as Roast Beef Carpaccio, Avocado Carpaccio with Beluga Caviar and Prawn Salad with Grilled Corn Avocado & Dried Chilli Sauce followed by classics such as Ribeye on the bone or the signature bone in filet, Chateaubriand & Tomahawk.

It joins Ibai Steakhouse among the ‘modern steakhouses’ to have opened in London in recent months.

Opened in June, Ibai is known for its mastery of Basque techniques and has captured the attention of those craving an authentic fire-grilled experience with a focus on simplicity and flavor-forward cuts.

Their use of traditional Basque grilling methods, combined with world-class beef, has quickly made it a must-visit for steak purists.

Boha Steakhouse, meanwhile, opened in September 2023 and adds to the steakhouse renaissance with a playful twist, introducing global flavours and unexpected pairings.

Their focus on sustainable sourcing and inventive sides sets them apart, offering a fresh perspective on classic steakhouse fare.

