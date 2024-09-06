The Jeremy Kyle Show has been dubbed a “dark chapter in British television history” after previously unaired footage of the Steve Diamond episode came to light.

The broadcaster appeared in court this week to defend his presenting style at an inquest into the death of Dymond, who is believed to have taken his own life seven days after filming for the Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019.

Kyle told Winchester Coroner’s Court that clips from the programme featuring the case of Dymond and his partner, Jane Callaghan, showed he had “de-escalated… calmed it down”.

He also denied encouraging the audience to take against 63-year-old Mr Dymond, telling the inquest: “Not at all – I asked them to give them a round of applause.”

But previously unaired footage of the show has raised doubts over those claims, with several people blasting the callous nature of the episode.

Posting on X, Scott Bryan said the Jeremy Kyle Show is a “dark chapter in British television”, adding that we will “look back at it with shame.”

Watch the clip below:

