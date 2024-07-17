MR PORTER, Amsterdam’s fine-dining steakhouse, bar and lounge, is set to open in London in September 2024, taking a prestigious spot on Park Lane.

Inspired by the heydays of Mayfair, designers Baranowitz + Kronenberg have looked to elevate the spirit for which the area is renowned through a refined and sophisticated design that sets the scene for a joyful celebration in the underground.

A copper door on street level leads to a spiral staircase down to a chic lounge, where the flirty, ambiguous and tasteful cuisine of MR PORTER is served.

The menu blends timeless favourites with distinctive signature dishes such as the Roast Beef Carpaccio, Avocado Carpaccio with Beluga Caviar, and the Prawn Salad with grilled corn avocado and dried chilli sauce, Taboon oven Roasted Sea Bass in Adobo followed by classics as Ribeye on the bone or lady

mignon, Sirloin steak and -of course- the MR or MRS PORTER, signature bone in fillet, Chateaubriand and Tomahawk.

Yossi Eliyahoo, co-founder & co-owner of THE ENTOURAGE GROUP, says: “The opening of MR PORTER Park Lane is a significant milestone for the MR PORTER brand.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the restaurant to London, whose glamorous and vibrant energy is the perfect location for the next venue.”

This will be the fourth MR PORTER site, with locations in Amsterdam, Barcelona and a pop-up in Ibiza.

It opens in September 2024.

