We love a street food market, and we particularly love one with a social conscience as well as great vendors serving cutting edge food. KERB, the street food organisation behind Seven Dials Market, has a great track record and is opening a new weekly lunch market – KERB Holborn – on Wednesday 7th August. The opening week lineup includes some of KERB’s biggest selling street food traders, and to mark the occasion, 100 lucky people will receive a free meal from any trader of their choice.
KERB started as a pop-up market on a King’s Cross building site in 2012, and has gone on from there to serve seven million meals from 500+ street food traders across London. Their famous alumni include Bleecker Burger, Pizza Pilgrims, Bao, Truffle and Club Mexicana and more.
KERB have crunched the numbers to find the most popular street food lunch spot this year – looking at days traded and dishes sold – and to the surprise of absolutely no-one, the crown has been claimed by the wonderful people at ONLY JERKIN’ and their simply awesome triple-dipped Caribbean fried chicken. They were therefore a shoe-in for the launch, which in addition features the following opening week lineup:
FILLIGRILLZ: Just pipped to the crown by Only Jerkin’, this is some of the best Filipino food in London right now: specialising in big BBQ flavours (infused with hip-hop swag!) – expect juicy sliced pork belly, tangy pork stews & marinated grilled boneless chicken in rice boxes and wraps.
MEXCLUB: Fresh from a residency at KERB National Theatre, as well as locations at Pop Brixton & Hackney Bridge, Mexclub brings their signature slow-cooked beef birria tacos to the streets of Holborn.
IT’S ALL GRAVY: Winner of the best sandwich at the British Street Food Awards, their Beef Dip Sandwich – with slow-cooked beef, beef fat onions, swiss cheese, confit garlic mayo, crispy onions and light beef gravy – will satisfy any cravings brought on by binge watching The Bear.
CEYLON KOTHU: Sri Lankan flavours served with a lot of theatre – infamous for smashing their steamed rotis on hot griddles before adding aromatic spiced chicken (with paneer and mixed vegetables also available). All served with a delicious ginger yoghurt. .
FATÉ: Middle Eastern rice bowls, shawarma wraps, dolma and more from one of KERB’s newest and most exciting up-and-coming traders.
RICE BANDITS: Irresistible Singaporean food – from slow-braised beef rendang to Singaporean butter chicken – all with fresh aromatic salads and rice.
KERB Holborn will initially be open every Wednesday from 11.30am – 2.30pm, with a rotating lineup of street food traders. A second trading day is expected to be added in September.
The first 100 customers will receive a free meal from any trader of their choice – just grab a flyer from the KERB team outside of Holborn & Chancery Lane stations on Wednesday morning and scan the QR code to be in with a chance of winning a free lunch.
Finally, with big bites, comes even bigger impact as all profits at KERB Holborn will go back to KERB’s social enterprise, a not-for-profit that helps people from less advantaged backgrounds start their own street food businesses.
KERB HOLBORN, Hand Court, Holborn, WC1V 6JF
Open Wednesdays 11.30am to 2.30pm