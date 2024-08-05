We love a street food market, and we particularly love one with a social conscience as well as great vendors serving cutting edge food. KERB, the street food organisation behind Seven Dials Market, has a great track record and is opening a new weekly lunch market – KERB Holborn – on Wednesday 7th August. The opening week lineup includes some of KERB’s biggest selling street food traders, and to mark the occasion, 100 lucky people will receive a free meal from any trader of their choice.

KERB started as a pop-up market on a King’s Cross building site in 2012, and has gone on from there to serve seven million meals from 500+ street food traders across London. Their famous alumni include Bleecker Burger, Pizza Pilgrims, Bao, Truffle and Club Mexicana and more.

© Photography by Jake Davis (www.hungryvisuals.co.uk)

KERB have crunched the numbers to find the most popular street food lunch spot this year – looking at days traded and dishes sold – and to the surprise of absolutely no-one, the crown has been claimed by the wonderful people at ONLY JERKIN’ and their simply awesome triple-dipped Caribbean fried chicken. They were therefore a shoe-in for the launch, which in addition features the following opening week lineup:

FILLIGRILLZ: Just pipped to the crown by Only Jerkin’, this is some of the best Filipino food in London right now: specialising in big BBQ flavours (infused with hip-hop swag!) – expect juicy sliced pork belly, tangy pork stews & marinated grilled boneless chicken in rice boxes and wraps.

MEXCLUB: Fresh from a residency at KERB National Theatre, as well as locations at Pop Brixton & Hackney Bridge, Mexclub brings their signature slow-cooked beef birria tacos to the streets of Holborn.

IT’S ALL GRAVY: Winner of the best sandwich at the British Street Food Awards, their Beef Dip Sandwich – with slow-cooked beef, beef fat onions, swiss cheese, confit garlic mayo, crispy onions and light beef gravy – will satisfy any cravings brought on by binge watching The Bear.

CEYLON KOTHU: Sri Lankan flavours served with a lot of theatre – infamous for smashing their steamed rotis on hot griddles before adding aromatic spiced chicken (with paneer and mixed vegetables also available). All served with a delicious ginger yoghurt. .

FATÉ: Middle Eastern rice bowls, shawarma wraps, dolma and more from one of KERB’s newest and most exciting up-and-coming traders.

RICE BANDITS: Irresistible Singaporean food – from slow-braised beef rendang to Singaporean butter chicken – all with fresh aromatic salads and rice.

KERB Holborn will initially be open every Wednesday from 11.30am – 2.30pm, with a rotating lineup of street food traders. A second trading day is expected to be added in September.

The first 100 customers will receive a free meal from any trader of their choice – just grab a flyer from the KERB team outside of Holborn & Chancery Lane stations on Wednesday morning and scan the QR code to be in with a chance of winning a free lunch.

Finally, with big bites, comes even bigger impact as all profits at KERB Holborn will go back to KERB’s social enterprise, a not-for-profit that helps people from less advantaged backgrounds start their own street food businesses.

KERB HOLBORN, Hand Court, Holborn, WC1V 6JF

Open Wednesdays 11.30am to 2.30pm