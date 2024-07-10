As most of you will know, KERB set up the rather excellent Seven Dials Market in 2019 which has about 20 independent food vendors and also a couple of bars. They regularly refresh the lineup to keep things current and exciting, and best of all KERB commits a percentage of its profits to their social enterprise which helps people from less advantaged backgrounds start their own street food businesses. So you have something of an excuse for stuffing your face.

Now in a very on-trend development they have announced three new food vendors, one of which is Jollof Mama. As you may remember, I have been writing about the wave of stupendous West African food now available in London, from Michelin starred restaurants to ramshackle Nigerian cafes. Jollof Mama, which launches in Covent Garden tomorrow, Thursday 11th July, looks like a great introduction to the unbelievably exciting food from the region. Run by a husband and wife team it will be based from a permanent spot in Banana Warehouse.

Founded in 2016 due to the lack of representation of West African food in London, Jollof Mama initially started trading at KERB in King Cross way back in 2017 and has attracted a legion of fans along the way – including star of The Bear, Will Poulter, and co-host of the Off Menu podcast, Ed Gamble.

What to expect? Traditional Nigerian flavours like their signature Jollof Rice and Beef Suya – marinated sirloin steak dusted with peanut spice – but plenty of experimentation too with Jollof Mama claiming to have created the first ever “African burrito”. The founders said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us that will take our business to the next level. We see our food as a ‘gateway’ to West African cuisine, so we’re really excited to be at an iconic location where we can bring Nigerian flavours to an even bigger and wider audience”.

I am definitely going along tomorrow to give this a try.

The second new opening is Mezzo’s Italian, which offers something the world has always loved: Italian comfort food. Inspired by her upbringing in Rome, Chef Alice’s fresh pasta dishes aim to transport you to a nonna’s kitchen. Since making her debut in KERB’s first all-women’s inKERBator (a one of its kind street food boot camp) earlier this year, Mezzo’s takes on homely classics such as the Cacio e Pepe and Amatriciana have been making waves on London’s street food scene.

Mezzo’s Italian opens on Cucumber Alley at Seven Dials Market by KERB to sample your new favourite Italian from 25th July.

Chef Alice said: “We are so excited to share our food at Seven Dials Market because where we comefrom to share food is to share love! To be part of Cucumber Alley is absolutely amazing for us socome down and don’t forget – pasta makes you run fasta!”

And then it’s Dirty Bagels. A true heavyweight in the world of doughy delights that will land at Seven Dials Market by KERB in August. Born in 2015 with a fiery ambition to craft the world’s premium pulled pork, they quickly became London’s best bagel within just three months. The Dirty Bagels team dedicate 10 hours to marinating and 12 hours slowly roasting their signature pork to perfection – in other words, it’s well worth giving up your lunch hour for.

Dirty Bagels said: “We’re completely dedicated to a single focus: bringing an unmatched pulled pork experience to the streets of London and beyond. Our bagels are iconic, so it makes sense for us to be serving them up to customers from an iconic venue like Seven Dials Market by KERB. We’ll see you in August”.

Frankly, if you are not already salivating from just looking at the above picture then there is no hope for you!

Seven Dials Market – Earlham Street, London WC2H 9LX – www.sevendialsmarket.com



Open Monday and Tuesday from 12 noon to 10pm; Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 11pm and Sundays from 11am to 9pm

