Small and unassuming, Samaia, a Georgian restaurant located in the quaint neighbourhood of Barnes, has developed quite a reputation among locals. The cosy atmosphere and friendly staff create a welcoming environment that makes diners feel at home. But ask anyone around here and they’ll tell you that the real star of the show is the food – and they’d be absolutely right.

Samaia offers a range of traditional Georgian dishes, but the standout is undoubtedly the Khachapuri. This traditional cheese bread is a staple of Georgian cuisine, and Samaia’s version is not to be missed. The bread is freshly baked and filled with gooey, melted cheese that oozes out with every bite. It’s no wonder the Khachapuri is the talk of the town among regulars.

But Samaia doesn’t stop at Khachapuri. The menu offers a variety of other dishes that are equally delicious. The Ojakhuri, a glammed-up version of salt and pepper chips you get in Liverpool takeaways, is a personal favourite, as is the Lobio, a flavourful bean stew. The menu also offers a great selection of vegetarian options, making it a perfect spot for any group with varied dietary requirements.

The restaurant’s drinks menu is also impressive, with a wide selection of Georgian wines and traditional Georgian spirits like Chacha and Tsinandali. And for those with a sweet tooth, the dessert menu is not to be missed. The Churchkhela, a traditional Georgian sweet made with grape must and nuts, is a must-try.

Overall, Samaia in Barnes is a delightful culinary experience that offers a taste of Georgia just a stone’s throw from the (now pedestrianised) Hammersmith Bridge. The friendly staff, cosy atmosphere, and outstanding food make it a must-visit spot for any food lover. But be warned, once you try the Khachapuri, you might get hooked!

