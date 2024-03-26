Lita, the brand-new restaurant from the team behind the Wild Tavern and Canadian-born restaurateur Daniel Koukarskikh, has officially opened in Marylebone.

Conceptualised by Irish chef Luke Ahearne, formerly Head Chef at Corrigan’s Mayfair, Lita brings elevated dining to London’s culinary scene with a produce-driven, seasonal menu that celebrates flavours of southern Europe, all cooked on the fire grill in the restaurant’s open kitchen.

Lita, short for “abuelita”, brings the ambience and warmth of a family setting with an open layout and a bustling atmosphere, envisioned and designed by B3 Designers. Paying tribute to the tastes of southern Europe, Chef Ahearne’s produce-driven concept honours the seasons with a menu that will change frequently and a focus on regional produce, accompanied by wines from a selection of small, biodynamic producers to well established European wineries. The open fire grill, reminiscent of a grand chateau kitchen, is the heartbeat of the restaurant where Chef Ahearne and his talented team will prepare each dish for service.

“The aim of Lita was to create the ultimate neighbourhood bistro with a dynamic menu, excellent wine list and relaxed atmosphere” says Daniel Koukarskikh. “We’ve worked to create something unique to the area that offers an exemplary, modern-day dining experience, and unites food enthusiasts, wine lovers and locals alike, in a laid-back, inviting setting”.

All intended for sharing, Chef Ahearne’s opening menu presents a selection of small and sophisticated dishes including chopped Hereford beef with Amalfi lemon and shoestring fries; morels with wild garlic and lardo di Colonnata; Norfolk quail with burnt pear and duck hearts, to larger, sharing mains, such as Cornish monkfish, fennel, winter tomatoes and bouillabaisse; Peak District T-bone steak, and a whole Cornish turbot. For dessert, guests can indulge in rum baba, with charcoal cream Chantilly; Yorkshire rhubarb millefeuille with Madagascan vanilla, blood orange and ginger; and an Amalfi lemon meringue pie, to name just a few.

With a warm, earthy colour palette and abundance of natural light, Lita presents a timeless yet rustic dining room with reclaimed terracotta tile herringbone floor and exposed wooden joists across the ceiling. Upon entering the restaurant, guests are greeted by a large, timber-clad bar with deep red, veined marble top and a sprawling banquette in warm blood orange mohair fabric. Restored antique tables and chairs by Guillerme et Chambron furnish the space, along with cosy booth seating and stools dotted along the kitchen counter which is undoubtedly the main focal point of the space.

Mark Bithrey, Founding Director of B3 Designers said, “With Lita, we had the tremendous opportunity to create such a unique experience that is hard to come by in London. We designed it so guests could dine in the kitchen alongside the chefs cooking and plating their food. We chose interior elements that would transport people away from their natural environments into the countryside of the Mediterranean”.

With a capacity of 80 seated indoors and an additional 20 on the front terrace, Lita is now inviting guests to settle into its friendly yet refined space flickering with rustic charm, seven days a week.

Lita is located at 7-9 Paddington Street.

