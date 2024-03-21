Cellar at Kindred is a well loved all day and all evening cafe, restaurant and bar based at Kindred, the events and work space in Hammersmith, which serves locally-roasted coffee, simple but delicious ingredient-focused food, sustainable European wines and seasonal cocktails. It is open for casual mid week lunches, post-work drinks and evening meals.

Cellar at Kindred boasts an eclectic range of dishes for every occasion. Choose from small plates such as Palourde clams with cider, chorizo, tomato ezme sauce and ciabattini, or Korean spiced dexter beef tartare with egg yolk and straw chips. Large plates include Brixton bay grey mullet with green pickles, sea herbs and gremolata cream, or indulgent confit barbary duck leg with spring greens and cherry jus. And if you’re in the mood to share, there is the epic slow cooked Longhorn Ox cheek. Finish on sweet note with Cellar’s renowned Little Tiramisu, or zesty berry & cherry pavlova.

Best of all they have now added some enticing evening activities to enjoy with friends, having introduced three regular new evening events.

Cheese and Wine nights

For the oenologists among us, Cellar at Kindred is holding Cheese and Wine nights, launched on Wednesday 20th March and will take place on every third Wednesday of every month.

Guests will have the chance to try five delicious pairings, courtesy of the Chiswick Cheese Market, a monthly market for cheese producers and enthusiasts alike, and Basket Press Wines, the female-owned wine brand dedicated to producing elegant wines from small producers working organically and biodynamically.

Cellar Sessions

Celebrate the end of the week and enjoy live music every Thursday and Friday at Cellar at Kindred. From 7pm until midnight, a live DJ will be setting the soundtrack to your weekend.

Soak up the atmosphere while enjoying one of Cellar at Kindred’s incredible cocktails with or without alcohol, or choose from the strong European wine list on offer.

Taste testing with mixologist Julian De Nechaud de Feral

Kindred’s in-house mixologist Julian De Nechaud de Feral will be putting on exclusive taste tests to celebrate different spirits each month.

Taking place each month, guests can listen to a brief history of the spirit whilst sampling a few varieties, before enjoying a delicious cocktail created by Julian himself. For spirit connoisseurs or cocktail fanatics, this is the perfect opportunity to learn all about what’s behind your favourite drinks from an industry expert.

For more information on upcoming events and offerings, visit wearekindred.com

Kindred, Queen Caroline Street London W6 9BW – 020 3146 1370

