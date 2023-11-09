Christmas is around the corner and that means the best part of the year is here… the festive menus.

Fast food chains up and down the country are releasing the products with all that goodness that we associate with the festive period and Greggs are no different.

Greggs have become a firm go-to during the Christmas period and have an array of products on offer that range from soups to xmas-filled baguettes, mince pies and even plenty of options for their vegan customers.

Fan favourites such as the festive bake return once again while there is a new drink added to the menu in the form of an orange flavoured hot chocolate.

There’s also a new vegan option too.

Here below is everything you’ll be able to find in Greggs stores this winter:

Festive Bake

Christmas Lunch Baguette

Sweet Mince Pie

Mint Hot Chocolate

Spicy Veg Curry Bake (NEW)

Salted Caramel Latte

Vegan Turkey-Free Baguette

Orange Hot Chocolate (NEW)

Christmas Lunch Soup

All of these items will be available to customers as of November 9 (Thursday).

