Suella Braverman has doubled down on her harmful rhetoric ahead of pro-Palestinian demonstrations planned for the UK on Armistice Day.

Writing in The Times, the home secretary said “hate marchers” intend to use the Armistice Day protest as a “show of strength”.

She also characterised alleged reports that organisers of Saturday’s march were linked to Hamas as “disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster”.

Braverman said: “I do not believe that these marches are merely a cry for help for Gaza.

“They are an assertion of primacy by certain groups — particularly Islamists — of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland.

“Also disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster are the reports that some of Saturday’s march group organisers have links to terrorist groups, including Hamas.”

Responding to the article, Labour MP Jess Philips said: “Braverman makes our country less safe, not satisfied with inflaming tensions in London she thought she’d also light a match under Northern Ireland relations. No right thinking Prime Minister would stand by her let alone approve her copy.”

LBC presenter James O’Brien also criticised Braverman for fabricating the ‘bogus belief’ that people going on a peace march hold the Cenotaph ‘in contempt.’

Watch his comments below:

'She has created this situation in the minds of the violent far right.'

@mrjamesob criticises Suella Braverman for fabricating the 'bogus belief' that people going on a peace march hold the Cenotaph 'in contempt.' pic.twitter.com/P4gC66VSTG — LBC (@LBC) November 8, 2023

