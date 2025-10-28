Greggs has officially confirmed the return of its legendary Festive Bake, as the bakery chain prepares to launch its 2025 Christmas menu nationwide from 6th November.

The news will delight fans counting down to the festive season, as Greggs once again brings back its much-loved limited-edition range of Christmas pastries, baguettes, and flatbreads.

READ NEXT: Five seriously good Sunday roasts in or near London

Announcing the return, Greggs said: “Even if Christmas feels like a lifetime away, our festive menu certainly isn’t. Whether you’re a Festive Bake fiend or a big fan of a Festive Lunch Baguette, there’s bound to be something to spread a little joy on the Greggs Christmas menu coming 6th November. Forget the Christmas lights switch-on — it’s all about the menu reveal.”

The iconic Greggs Festive Bake will once again take centre stage, featuring tender chicken, sage and onion stuffing, sweetcure bacon, and creamy sage and cranberry sauce — all wrapped in the bakery’s signature golden pastry.

Also returning is the Vegan Festive Bake, a plant-based twist on the Christmas classic that has become a seasonal staple for non-meat eaters.

Other highlights from the Greggs Christmas menu 2025 include:

Festive Lunch Baguette – chicken, sage and onion stuffing, sweetcure bacon, Cheddar cheese, and cranberry & red onion relish with onion gravy in a baguette.

Festive Flatbread – sage & onion-style chicken mayo, sweetcure bacon, and cranberry & red onion relish served in a soft flatbread.

The full Greggs festive menu 2025 will be available in shops across the UK from Wednesday 6th November, giving fans plenty of time to get their seasonal fix ahead of Christmas.

With queues expected outside bakeries across the country, one thing’s for sure — the Festive Bake’s return marks the true start of the holiday season for pastry lovers everywhere.