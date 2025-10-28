A tiny Cheshire village could soon be transformed into a 40,000-person town as part of the UK government’s latest efforts to tackle the housing crisis.

The quiet community of Adlington, currently home to around 1,200 residents, has been identified as a potential site for a huge new town development under plans to create up to a dozen new towns across the UK.

According to early proposals, between 14,000 and 20,000 new homes could be built on the outskirts of Adlington — a scale of development that would increase its population more than thirtyfold. With the average UK household comprising 2.3 people, the village could expand to around 40,000 residents.

Local Opposition and Environmental Concerns

Despite the plans which aim to tackle the ongoing housing crisis in the country, locals are less than enthused with the scheme.

Local leaders have raised the alarm on the potential impact on the risks to agricultural land and natural green spaces, decimating the character of the village and surrounding parishes.

The chairman of Adlington Parish Council, Simon Gleave raised concerns while speaking to BBC News.

He said that the current infrastructure such as roads, school and healthcare services would not be able to handle the population boom and described “total devastation.”

The opposition to the plans doesn’t only come from Adlington but neighbouring areas including Poynton Town Council and Poss Shrigley Parish Council.

In response to the housing scheme, the councils have sent a joint letter to Housing Secretary Steve Reed.

It took aim at the “deeply flawed” proposal and called for its withdrawal.

Environmental campaigners have also raised issue with the plans.

Concerns of increased flood risk have also been raised.

Strategic Location Near Manchester and Liverpool

One of the major benefits of Adlington being developed is its proximity to Manchester and Liverpool, only a 35 minutes train to former.

With plenty of surrounding space to build on, it could become an important commuter town to the growing north-west.

Of course this would mean building on green belt, a very taboo subject matter.

The other eleven sites earmarked for potential development include: