Following from our earlier article on places to watch the Boat Race, taking place this year on 30th March, including restaurants, our focus here is on pubs, pubs and more pubs.

The Boathouse

Standing tall along the banks of the River Thames by Putney Bridge, The Boathouse offers an undisputed vantage point to witness the teams’ pre-game preparations. Indulge in an exquisite three-course menu ahead of the race to prepare for the big day ahead. Step onto the terrace and enjoy oysters from the pop-up bar, and clink glasses of Nyetimber throughout the afternoon. Following the race, live music from Chasing Deers will soundtrack the post-race celebrations, with multiple bars offering an enticing selection of beverages ensuring that the revelry continues long into the night.

32 Brewhouse Lane, SW15 2JX

www.boathouseputney.co.uk

The Duke’s Head

In prime position right at the start line of the famous boat race, The Duke’s Head will be putting on a show with a live band, DJ and a street-food feast by the river. Soak up some oar-some views of the race while enjoying a selection of BBQ food delights, alongside signature cocktails and craft beers, then party and dance the night away in the Rowing Club bar!

8 Lower Richmond Road, SW15 1JN

www.dukesheadputney.co.uk

The Old Ship

One of London’s best spots to catch the live action with the longest unopposed view of the race, The Old Ship is hosting an exclusive lunch club in the upstairs Drawing Room, which includes a delectable five-course menu and exclusive use of the balcony. With live music throughout the day, watch the competitors row past from your front-row seat, with the option for takeaway drinks to follow them down the river.

25 Upper Mall, Hammersmith, W6 9TD

www.oldshipw6.co.uk

The Bull’s Head

Celebrate in style at The Bull’s Head in Barnes as the pub hosts a Nyetimber Boat Race Party in the stunning Melrose Room. Perched upstairs with impressive views of the Thames, secure your ticket for unlimited canapes from 1:45pm-2:45pm, along with a complimentary glass of Nyetimber English Sparkling Wine to raise a glass to the winner (£55pp).

373 Lonsdale Road, Barnes, SW13 9PY

www.thebullsheadbarnes.com

White Hart

The historic White Hart has been serving local brews since before The Boat Race began and is well prepared for the SW13 event of the year. Situated near the finishing line, cheer the teams on their final stretch before enjoying a riverside barbecue and tipples from the outdoor bars, along with music that will keep you grooving throughout the afternoon.

The Terrace, Riverside, Barnes, SW13 0NR

www.whitehartbarnes.co.uk

Half Moon

Catch every moment of this year’s Boat Race on screens throughout the pub and indulge in mouthwatering burgers from the shack. Arriving early? Why not enjoy live acoustic music in the garden from 12pm-2pm, while after the race, the Half Moon will be keeping the celebration alive with three live bands and a DJ spinning tracks in the bar until the late hours.

93 Lower Richmond Road, Putney, SW15 1EU

www.halfmoon.co.uk

Coat and Badge

A popular local, and a good party destination on Boat Race Day, the Coat & Badge are expanding their weekend activity over the bank holiday. Start your weekend off right with Friday night bingo with prizes on offer, while Saturday is all about pre-race games, as well as a fanzone-esque coverage of the race itself in the afternoon. Party into the early hours at the multiple bars with live music and a DJ all night long, plus food from Burger Shack for what promises to be a pretty good party. Come Sunday, nurse any sore heads with a signature Sunday roast, including the always tempting roast in a wrap.

8 Lacy Road, Putney, SW15 1NL

www.thecoatandbadge.co.uk

