The annual boat race between Oxford and Cambridge Universities is a a fun part of the annual calendar, with interest extending beyond those with a vested interest in either camp. I’m not a big one for tribal loyalty, but even I could not contemplate not supporting my old university, Oxford, in this annual competition.

It is odd in that it this race sits in a place of its own in terms of public prestige for a student sporting competition, far above the rugby or cricket varsity matches, each of which was once its equal in popular interest. I think it is because the boat race is a test of sheer physical and mental endurance over and above even other rowing competitions. And it is that most brutal of sports. I did row for a bit, was seriously rubbish, but it did provide me with an abiding memory was of just how knackering the whole thing was. The distance of the Boat Race itself is mind boggling – 6 miles and 374 yards or 6.8 km – and you need mental strength beyond my imagining to get through the sheet misery of competing let alone being any good. To the winners, and in my view the losers as well, goes some glory very well earned. So maybe that’s the appeal: watching 16 people prove themselves capable of strength beyond the ordinary mortal. You don’t see that every day.

In any event, for the 99.9999% not competing there is no need to suffer any discomfort – you cannot in any get close to experiencing what the competitors are actually going through– so I suggest doing the opposite instead and bagging a table in advance at one of the many excellent pubs and restaurants along the way. It is one of those unmissable, quintessential London experiences that you really should do at least once, so make sure you do it with some decent grub and a few pints.

For those unsure about where to book, we have the following suggestions:

Rick Stein, Barnes

Cheer on the teams in relaxed surroundings with one of the best vantage points along the river at Rick Stein Barnes. Enjoy a taste of Cornwall and signature seafood favourites with a very special three-course set menu and a glass of sparkling wine on arrival just for the event – £100 per person. The menu celebrates the very best fish and shellfish with dishes like turbot hollandaise, lobster and fennel risotto, and grilled scallops with hazelnut and coriander butter. Situated on the banks of the River Thames at the last half mile of the race, enjoy timeless views and spectacular seafood, and why not order a bottle from Charlie Stein’s wine list to toast to the occasion.

Tideway Yard, 125 Mortlake High St, SW14 8SW

www.rickstein.com/book-a-table/barnes

The Bull’s Head, Barnes

Celebrate in style at The Bull’s Head in Barnes as the pub hosts a Nyetimber Boat Race Party in the stunning Melrose Room. Perched upstairs with impressive views of the Thames, secure your ticket for unlimited canapes from 3pm-4pm, along with a complimentary glass of Nyetimber English Sparkling Wine to raise a glass to the winner (£55pp).

373 Lonsdale Road, Barnes, SW13 9PY

www.thebullsheadbarnes.com

White Hart, Barnes

The historic White Hart has been serving local brews since before The Boat Race began and is well prepared for the SW13 event of the year. Situated near the finishing line, cheer the teams on their final stretch before enjoying a riverside barbecue and tipples from the outdoor bars, along with music that will keep you grooving throughout the afternoon.

The Terrace, Riverside, Barnes, SW13 0NR

www.whitehartbarnes.co.uk

The Boathouse, Putney

Standing tall along the banks of the River Thames, The Boathouse offers an undisputed vantage point to witness the teams’ pre-game preparations, with an exquisite three-course menu to enjoy ahead of the race and oysters from the pop-up bar to enjoy throughout the afternoon. Following the race, live music from Chasing Deers will soundtrack the post-race celebrations as the revelry continues long into the night.

32 Brewhouse Lane, SW15 2JX

www.boathouseputney.co.uk

The Duke’s Head, Putney

In prime position right at the start line of the famous boat race, The Duke’s Head will be putting on a show with a live band, DJ and a street-food feast by the river. Soak up some oar-some views of the race while enjoying a selection of BBQ food delights, alongside signature cocktails and craft beers, then party and dance the night away in the Rowing Club bar!

8 Lower Richmond Road, SW15 1JN

www.dukesheadputney.co.uk

The Old Ship, Hammersmith

One of London’s best spots to catch the live action, The Old Ship is hosting an exclusive lunch club in the upstairs Drawing Room, which includes a delectable five-course menu and exclusive use of the balcony. With live music throughout the day, watch the competitors row past from your front-row seat, with the option for takeaway drinks to follow them down the river.

25 Upper Mall, Hammersmith, W6 9TD

www.oldshipw6.co.uk

Related post: Nothing is hotter than West African food at the moment