Boris Johnson’s aspirations for a political resurgence faced a significant setback as the Tory hopeful for one of his former seats firmly rebuffed any notion of stepping aside for the ex-PM’s return.

Reports have emerged suggesting that backers of the former Prime Minister are strategising to reinstate him at the helm of the Tory Party. The Daily Telegraph disclosed their ambition for Johnson to reclaim his position as Member of Parliament for Henley, the constituency he served from 2001 to 2008, viewing it as a stepping stone towards his resurgence as Conservative leader.

However, Caroline Newton, the recently selected Conservative candidate for the seat, appeared to thwart this plan during a statement today, asserting her commitment to stand firm against yielding her position to the former Prime Minister.

In an interview on LBC, when questioned about the possibility of making way for Boris, Newton categorically dismissed the notion, stating, “I’d say absolutely not. Listen, the idea that a woman would step aside for a man to take a job that he just fancies is absurd. And it’s certainly not something I’m going to do.”

Emphasising her own credentials and dedication to the constituency, Newton continued, “Look, I’ve been representing communities here as a candidate, as a councillor, for a decade. I’ve been an activist here knocking on doors for a decade. There’s absolutely no question in my mind that I am a really great candidate here and that I’m the candidate that is going to take the party to the next election here.”

Concluding her stance, she made it clear that any such proposition from Boris would be met with a firm refusal, stating, “So no, if he came to me with that, the answer would be, thank you for the thought, but no thank you.”

Boris Johnson’s departure from Downing Street in 2022 amidst a flurry of ministerial resignations marked the beginning of his political wilderness. Subsequently resigning as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in June, Johnson attributed his decision to being unjustly targeted in what he termed a “kangaroo court” regarding the partygate scandal.

An investigation by the privileges committee found Boris Johnson guilty of deliberately misleading Parliament amidst allegations of breaching lockdown rules in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic. Had he not preempted the report by resigning, Johnson would have faced a prolonged 90-day suspension from Parliament.

