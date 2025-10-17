The Government has named 66 London employers who failed to pay the minimum wage, as part of ongoing action to Make Work Pay.

Across London, around 7,400 workers have been repaid by their employers—including several well-known high street brands. In total, these employers have been fined approximately £1.6 million for breaking minimum wage laws.

This firm enforcement not only safeguards workers but also ensures fair competition by protecting businesses that treat their staff properly. By taking decisive action, the Government is sending a clear message: it will not tolerate employers who short-change their workers, no matter their size or sector.

READ NEXT: Chris Philp left outraged by ‘genius idea’ to tackle UK debt

Across the UK, nearly 500 employers have been named and fined over £10m for failing to pay the National Minimum Wage.

This means around £6m has been put back in workers’ pockets.

£6m is set to go back where it belongs: in workers’ pockets.



Nearly 500 employers have been named and fined over £10 million for failing to pay the National Minimum Wage 👉 https://t.co/mHhJysVlI6 pic.twitter.com/J7eJ1yQVN7 — Department for Business and Trade (@biztradegovuk) October 17, 2025

Employment Rights Minister Kate Dearden said: “This government is taking direct action to ensure workers get every penny they’ve earned, and to put an end to bad businesses undercutting good ones.

“We are proud to have delivered a strong minimum wage and enforcing it thoroughly is crucial in our mission to put pounds back in your pocket.

“I know this news will be welcomed by brilliant businesses across the country, those who know that happy well-paid staff are at the heart of building a successful company.

“With our new Fair Work Agency and the coming Employment Rights Bill, this government is keeping our promise to Britain to make work pay again.”

This announcement comes as the Government delivers the most significant upgrade to workers’ rights and enforcement in a generation through its Plan to Make Work Pay, which is expected to directly benefit around 15 million people – half of the UK’s workforce.

Alongside ensuring that hard work is fairly rewarded with decent pay and fair treatment, the forthcoming Employment Rights Bill, coming into effect from April 2026, will establish a new Fair Work Agency. This agency will be given enhanced powers to tackle employers who underpay staff or fail to provide proper holiday and sick pay.

Today’s action follows major increases to the National Minimum Wage introduced earlier this year. From April, millions of workers received a pay rise, with those on the National Living Wage working full-time gaining around £1,400 more per year to support their families.

The list of London employers named for failing to pay the National Minimum Wage is as follows:

Adecco UK Ltd, London Borough of Lambeth, EC4V, failed to pay £436,877.95 to 3,356 workers. WGC Ltd, London Borough of Hackney, N1, failed to pay £62,112.33 to 1,064 workers. The City Pub Group PLC, City of Westminster, W1W, failed to pay £45,182.95 to 88 workers. Bow & Arrow Limited, City of Westminster, W1D, failed to pay £38,408.72 to 75 workers. Places for People Leisure Limited, London Borough of Camden, WC1X, failed to pay £32,709.11 to 1,653 workers. Car Giant Limited, London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, NW10, failed to pay £29,375.17 to 351 workers. Self-Portrait Ltd, London Borough of Islington, EC1V, failed to pay £27,722.63 to 11 workers. EEV Management Limited, London Borough of Harrow, HA1, failed to pay £27,253.82 to 6 workers. Hugo Boss UK Limited, London Borough of Camden, NW1, failed to pay £16,699.69 to 136 workers. Adam Handling Limited, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, E1, failed to pay £14,830.24 to 9 workers. Hats Group Ltd, London Borough of Merton, SW19, failed to pay £14,183.29 to 4 workers. Rooftop Rooms Limited , Enfield, EN1, failed to pay £14,168.46 to 22 workers. Massive Analytic Limited, London Borough of Islington, EC2A, failed to pay £12,844.07 to 6 workers. Nero Holdings Limited , City of Westminster, WC2H, failed to pay £11,922.16 to 4 workers. Spotless Kleen Limited, Hayes, UB4, failed to pay £8,550.00 to 36 workers. Little Apples Day Nursery Ltd, South Croydon, CR2, failed to pay £8,446.33 to 13 workers. Upside Capital Ltd, London Borough of Harrow, HA3, failed to pay £7,554.30 to 2 workers. SSN Solutions Limited, Stanmore, HA7, failed to pay £7,150.28 to 3 workers. Addison And Khan Solicitors London Limited, Ilford (Greater London), IG1, failed to pay £6,982.36 to 2 workers. Cranford Hotel Limited, Ilford, IG1, failed to pay £5,977.14 to 1 worker. Sturgis Services Ltd, London Borough of Wandsworth, SW15, failed to pay £5,229.08 to 1 worker. Enticeable Limited, City of Westminster, WC2R, failed to pay £5,095.62 to 1 worker. Walton House Nursery Limited, London Borough of Bexley, DA14, failed to pay £3,868.31 to 17 workers. Cineworld Cinemas Limited, London Borough of Hounslow, TW8, failed to pay £3,809.85 to 99 workers. London Borough Of Havering , London Borough of Havering, RM1, failed to pay £3,707.60 to 8 workers. Norwood Valetting Centre Ltd, London Borough of Lambeth, SE27, failed to pay £3,653.29 to 3 workers. The Petersham Hotel Limited, Richmond, TW10, failed to pay £3,612.08 to 33 workers. Little Fingers Montessori Nursery Limited, London Borough of Southwork, SE22, failed to pay £3,523.14 to 2 workers. Antonio’s of Bromley Ltd, London Borough of Bromley, BR1, failed to pay £3,346.79 to 1 worker. Live Nation (Music) UK Limited, London Borough of Islington, EC1M, failed to pay £3,278.58 to 90 workers. Secret Cape Ltd, City of Westminster, W1K, failed to pay £2,734.42 to 2 workers. Titan Reality Ltd, London Borough of Ealing, W3, failed to pay £2,702.58 to 1 worker. Duc Tien Cash & Carry Limited, Royal Borough of Greenwich, SE7, failed to pay £2,646.87 to 20 workers. Houzen Xchange Ltd, City of London, EC2M, failed to pay £2,350.08 to 1 worker. Il Fornaio Limited, London Borough of Brent, NW10, failed to pay £2,285.53 to 190 workers. Endeavour Automotive Ltd, London Borough of Barnet, NW9, failed to pay £2,160.27 to 2 workers. Mr Amirali Kanji, Mr Azimali Kanji, Mrs Ferozali Kanji and Mr Nazirali Kanji, London Borough of Camden, WC1N, failed to pay £2,154.75 to 1 worker. H & K Cooling and Heating Services Ltd, London Borough of Brent, HA0, failed to pay £1,981.04 to 1 worker. The McErnest Company Ltd, London Borough of Camden, WC1A, failed to pay £1,872.20 to 1 worker. Shiners Cleaning & Support Services Limited , City of Westminster, SE17, failed to pay £1,751.50 to 10 workers. Perinat Interior Design Limited, London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, SW6, failed to pay £1,728.89 to 1 worker. Capital Vintners Limited, London Borough of Southwark, SE1, failed to pay £1,723.59 to 3 workers. Mr Gary C Bond & Mrs Brenda Ferguson, London Borough of Haringey, N8, failed to pay £1,603.93 to 1 worker. Supreme Creations Limited, London Borough of Brent, NW10, failed to pay £1,431.48 to 1 worker. RQ Cafe Limited, City of Westminster, SW1H, failed to pay £1,325.44 to 1 worker. Amy Pharma Ltd, London Borough of Haringey, N8, failed to pay £1,144.24 to 2 workers. Ackroyd Legal (London) LLP, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, E1, failed to pay £1,143.45 to 1 worker. Ability Hotels (Syon Park) Limited, Brentford, TW8, failed to pay £1,085.74 to 24 workers. The Media Pioneers Ltd, London Borough of Islington, EC1V, failed to pay £1,041.82 to 1 worker. Galliford Try Employment Limited , Uxbridge, UB8, failed to pay £1,029.92 to 4 workers. H. Clarkson & Company Limited, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, E1W, failed to pay £931.93 to 5 workers. Loneboy Records Ltd, Greenford, UB6, failed to pay £913.28 to 1 worker. Wandsworth MOT Centre Limited , Thornton Heath, CR7, failed to pay £865.19 to 2 workers. European Food Retailer Ltd, London Borough of Lambeth, SW16, failed to pay £743.65 to 1 worker. Lynridge Hotel Ltd, London Borough of Redbridge, IG3, failed to pay £723.88 to 1 worker. For Your Cars Only Limited, London Borough of Wandsworth, SW18, failed to pay £697.47 to 1 worker. Senior Care Solutions @ Home Limited , Edgware, HA8, failed to pay £696.72 to 11 workers. Smilers Nursery Limited, Ilford, IG2, failed to pay £657.54 to 15 workers. Little Giants Day Care Ltd, London Borough of Merton, SW19, failed to pay £593.85 to 2 workers. Horsepower Fillies Limited, London Borough of Hillingdon, UB8, failed to pay £568.29 to 1 worker. Step By Step Nursery Limited, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, E1W, failed to pay £567.46 to 23 workers. Swiftsource Ltd, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, E1, failed to pay £555.56 to 1 worker. Kandi & Co Consultants Ltd , London Borough of Wandsworth, SW17, failed to pay £551.09 to 1 worker. Mr Franco Castellano , London Borough of Barnet, NW4, failed to pay £550.34 to 1 worker. Stuart Ikeman Hair Ltd, Hevering, RM14, failed to pay £546.98 to 2 workers. Mrs Georgina E England, Beddington, CR0, failed to pay £512.42 to 1 worker.

If workers suspect they are being underpaid, they can visit gov.uk/checkyourpay to find out more about what they can do.

Workers can also call the Acas helpline on 0300 123 1100 or visit their website for free, impartial and confidential advice or complain to HMRC at Pay and work rights helpline and complaints.