I bet you were just thinking that what London could do with right now is a new high-end burger chain, and ideally one with a Dutch connection. Well, you are in luck!

Netherlands-based burger maestros, Fat Phill’s, are set to open their debut London location this December. Known for their premium Smash Burgers, American-style sandwiches, and loaded fries, Fat Phill’s will bring their mouthwatering menu to Clapham Junction in South West London.

Best of all, to celebrate the launch, they’re hosting a free burger giveaway at their Clapham Junction site on Friday, 6th December, from 12 PM to 3 PM.

Guests can choose from a single cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, a Nashville hot chicken burger or a single vegan burger (One per person, while stocks last.).

Founded in 2019 by Armin Vahabian, Fat Phill’s is the fastest expanding burger brand in the Netherlands with 18 locations and growing, which has now decided to expand in the U.K. with the group behind Auntie Anne’s UK, has secured an agreement to develop and expand Fat Phill’s across the UK, starting with Clapham this December.

Central to the menu are their burgers – smashed to perfection the beef options include the signature ‘Double Cheeseburger’ – which can be tripled as you please and the frankly scary sounding ‘Big Belly’ – a quadruple cheeseburger with crispy bacon. For those that like it hot then the ‘Tamale Burger’ seems the thing. A trio of chicken burgers are also available based on a ‘Nashville Hot Chicken’ they too can be doubled or tripled depending on your appetite.

Personally, I can’t wait to try their Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich – thinly sliced ribeye steak topped with cheese, onions, jalapenos and Phill’s secret sauce. I gather it’s a bestseller in the Netherlands and I think I can see why.

Fries are offered loaded, layered, or just kept regular, with sides including Mozzarella Sticks or Buffalo Wings and a great selection of sauces, going way beyond ketchup, from truffle mayo to Fat Phill’s own signature sauce’.

Fat Phill’s -16 St John’s Hill, Clapham Junction, London

