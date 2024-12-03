Let’s face it, everyone likes creative sushi and everyone likes Asian-style grilled meat skewers. Put the two together, make sure the quality is exceptional and you have Sticks’n’Sushi. Yet that is to a disservice to quite how good and interesting this group of restaurants has turned out to be.

Originally founded in a Copenhagen basement in 1994 by half-Danish, half-Japanese brothers Jens and Kim Rahbek and Thor Andersen, Sticks’n’Sushi has now grown to include twelve restaurants in and around the Danish capital, 14 in the UK and three in Berlin, Germany. They have become hugely popular in the UK, helped by very cool interior design of each restaurant which, while individual to each location, also use influences from Japan and Denmark.

The latest branch opened in London’s iconic Battersea Power Station on 30 November. Located on Electric Boulevard just outside the South Entrance of the Power Station, the new restaurant will serve up much loved Sticks’n’Sushi favourites; classic and innovative sushi, sashimi, tartare along with the eponymous grilled sticks such as Iberico Secreto, with miso cured black Iberican pig, and Aka Ebe, with Argentinian red shrimp, gochujang and garlic butter.

Guests can look forward to a variety of new dishes alongside signature favourites such as the popular Momo Nanban, fried chicken thigh, sweet and sour dashi marinade, Japanese mayonnaise, onion & daikon cress, and Black Cod house roll, miso-marinated black cod with vegetable chips & pickled red onion. New to the menu, the Temaki Setto invites diners to craft their own open rolls with premium ingredients like; wagyu tartare, kataifi, cress, soya sesame, avocado, sake-tamari marinated trout roe, snow crab, and yuzu, all accompanied by sushi rice and crispy nori.

Designed by award-winning Noma-Kyoto architects OEO Studio from Copenhagen, the interior aims to draw inspiration from the rich heritage of the Power Station combined with a modern contemporary flair. It has an open plan dining room, kitchen counter, lounge and bar, and outdoor terrace.

Battersea venue will be the 30th restaurant in the group (15th in the UK) and follows in the footsteps of its recent north London opening in Islington in September.

