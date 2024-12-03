easyJet has put 26 new routes on sale for travel next summer including 21 from the UK, and its network now offers over 1000 routes to over 160 airports across 37 countries.

Among the new services is a very interesting one include easyJet’s longest route with a service to Cape Verde from the UK. Cape Verde will become the first ever Sub-Saharan destination easyJet has flown to in its history from the UK, when it takes off from London Gatwick airport next summer.

The first flights to Cape Verde will take off on 31st March 2025 and will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the summer season. Located off the west coast of Africa, the tropical islands are the latest destination added to the airline’s growing network, and offer an interesting choice for UK customers planning their summer holidays.

Cape Verde has grown in popularity over recent years as a winter sun destination, with the islands just off the coast of West Africa offering guaranteed sunshine with a flight time of only five hours and no time difference (and so, theoretically, no jet lag). Cape Verde is is made up of 10 islands floating in the Atlantic Ocean. They are comparatively unknown compared to the Caribbean and the Middle East, but have a wide range of hotel options (including an increasing number of luxury options) and most importantly lots of long, empty sandy beaches. On a boat trip, you can spot dolphins, whales, and sharks in shallow waters. Time your visit right, and you’re even in with a shot of spotting loggerhead turtles. And of particular note to readers is that a holiday there costs a fraction of what it costs to continue a few more hours to the Caribbean.

easyJet holidays is taking an interesting approach in launching Cape Verde as a summer sun destination, but I suspect it will be a successful one with package holidays available at reasonable costs. The holiday company is offering a range of hotels, including a variety of 5* Melia resorts, with options for families, adults-only, couples, and more.

All easyJet holidays packages to Cape Verde include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

easyJet will also offer flights this summer to another brand new destination, Rimini in Italy, and is growing its network at London Luton with routes to the Andalusian capital Almeria in Spain and Funchal in Madeira.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK Country Manager, said:

“We’re proud to be releasing such an incredible range of new routes and package holidays today, providing more choice for customers to visit more of the places they love across Europe and to experience some incredible new destinations. This includes a milestone route for easyJet to beautiful Cape Verde, our first ever sub-saharan service.

“Our continued growth and investment in the UK and the connectivity we offer our customers highlights the importance of the market for us, where this year we operated more flying than ever before.

easyJet serves 21 UK airports, offering 584 routes to 136 destinations from the UK to Europe and beyond. To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com

easyJet currently has offers such as one week at the Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa, which sits on a beautiful beach and offers an onsite waterpark, splash park, and two kids’ pools, with four à la carte restaurants and seven bars, for as little as £800 per person.

