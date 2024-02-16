Destination bakery Layers is the latest enterprise to open up on the island neighbourhood of Goodluck Hope.

Based in London’s East End, Goodluck Hope is an industrial-inspired riverside development new homes, creative hubs and independent businesses.

It offers a uniquely tranquil waterfront lifestyle while being close to the finance and commercial hub of Canary Wharf and London City Airport via Canning Town station on the Jubilee Line.

Destination bakery Layers is the latest to open the doors on its new waterfront store and cafe.

Open from 8am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday, Layers will bake, sell and serve delicious goods including freshly baked sourdough goods, delicious coffees, grab-and-go breakfasts as well as a very seasonal all-day brunch menu from the cafe.

They will also host a rolling programme of events and workshops, to educate the local community, such as Viennoiserie pastry classes for adults and cookie workshops for kids.

Founded by Chelsea, Giulia and Faye, who have years of industry experience in hospitality, retail, coffee, baked goods, and food, Layers is both creative and fun whilst expressing individuality and attracting its ‘people’ through culture and authenticity. The store will be family-friendly, with pets welcome too.

To celebrate their opening, Layers are running a special offer next week – from 20th to 25th February, grab a coffee for just £1 when you buy a baked good or brunch dish.

They are also giving one lucky winner the chance to enjoy free brunch for two, every month for a year – head to @theislander.e14 to enter the free competition.

Faye Weatherburn, co-founder of Layers, said: “I fell in love with this location from the very first time we came to visit, back in May 2022. There was still construction taking place and yet, we went in and looked at each other and said, ‘Yes, I think this is it.’

“There is something about the view of the O2, being so close to the water, and the history of the location that just makes it all magical. We look forward to opening and serving the new community at Goodluck Hope.”

Related: Mediterranean Grill by Assembly opens in Harrods Dining Hall