Ben Shephard has said he will miss the Good Morning Britain (GMB) team ahead of joining This Morning as a permanent presenter alongside Cat Deeley.

The 49-year-old, who is stepping into the daytime programme following the departure of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, has spent more than a decade at the breakfast ITV show.

Shephard had occasionally stepped in as a replacement for Schofield on This Morning before joining GMB at its launch in 2014 along with former BBC Breakfast presenter Susanna Reid and ex-Sky News presenter Charlotte Hawkins.

Posting on Instagram, he said: “Ten years has flown by at GMB. I’ve loved every minute, (well not those minutes immediately after the alarm goes off at 3.30am) but all the others have been incredible.

“As have these amazing women I’ve been lucky enough to sit alongside, work with, laugh with and on the odd occasions drink with!

“I will miss working with them and the whole team – and I’m very grateful that they are just next door so that whenever I get nostalgic I know they aren’t too far away.”

The former GMTV presenter, who has hosted the ITV shows Tipping Point and Ninja Warrior UK, also shared an image of him with Reid, Hawkins, Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh.

He returned to This Morning over the last year for a stint to work with Willoughby, who left the sofa in October.

During his time on GMB, Shephard has apologised for Dame Helen Mirren and former What Not To Wear host Susannah Constantine saying bad language on-air, in separate incidents, and covered the coronation of the King.

He has also experienced a millipede urinating on him, prompting the presenter to ask for sanitiser, and comedian and actress Daisy May Cooper saying she was left “shaking” after finally meeting her crush, Shephard.

Related: Alan Partridge to return in new BBC comedy series