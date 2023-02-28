A kebab shop in Deptford, south London, is advertising an opening day offer that has caught the attention of a few people on social media.

The Communist Doner-Grill on New Cross Road has been making the rounds after Peter Willis uploaded a photo of the shop’s front with a hand-painted sign in the window.

It read: “Dear customer, The Communist Doner-Grill. It will open soon. First day 1,000 portions of food will be delivered free of charge!..”

Peter tweeted alongside the photo: “New communist kebab shop in Deptford sounds too good to be true tbh.”

The tweet has been widely shared since, with several Londoners chipping in their thoughts.

One person replied: “So I’m guessing all the staff are equal and there’s no bossman?”

Another wrote: “Ha. I can’t wait til they expand and get to open a second branch called What Is To Be Doner?”

A third commented, “I can’t wait for it to open. totally gonna stan them if they don’t extort their customers and still manage to keep up a Deptford rent,” while a fourth said, “Prayers up. Even the most left thinkers don’t really believe you can run a socialist archipelago surrounded by capitalist continents. Hope you stay open for decades”.

A fifth simply tweeted: “Eat the rich.”

new communist kebab shop in deptford sounds too good to be true tbh pic.twitter.com/9rGKRQwRQG — peter willis (@deadtreesanddye) February 27, 2023

Related: Elevenses: Rishi’s Finest Hour