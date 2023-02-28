A kebab shop in Deptford, south London, is advertising an opening day offer that has caught the attention of a few people on social media.
The Communist Doner-Grill on New Cross Road has been making the rounds after Peter Willis uploaded a photo of the shop’s front with a hand-painted sign in the window.
It read: “Dear customer, The Communist Doner-Grill. It will open soon. First day 1,000 portions of food will be delivered free of charge!..”
Peter tweeted alongside the photo: “New communist kebab shop in Deptford sounds too good to be true tbh.”
The tweet has been widely shared since, with several Londoners chipping in their thoughts.
One person replied: “So I’m guessing all the staff are equal and there’s no bossman?”
Another wrote: “Ha. I can’t wait til they expand and get to open a second branch called What Is To Be Doner?”
A third commented, “I can’t wait for it to open. totally gonna stan them if they don’t extort their customers and still manage to keep up a Deptford rent,” while a fourth said, “Prayers up. Even the most left thinkers don’t really believe you can run a socialist archipelago surrounded by capitalist continents. Hope you stay open for decades”.
A fifth simply tweeted: “Eat the rich.”
