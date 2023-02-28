Theresa May hilariously pretended to fall asleep during a House of Commons address from Sir Bill Cash.

The ardent Brexiteer, who was paying tribute to the first female Speaker of the House of Commons after she passed away yesterday, made reference to the Maastricht Treaty, which is the foundation treaty of the European Union.

Cash said: “It wouldn’t go for me not to make mention of some aspect of the inevitable issue, and that is the Maastricht Treaty.”

MPs across the chamber could be heard laughing at the Eurosceptic MP who has, for years, criticised the EU from the back benches.

May then pretended to fall asleep after looking befuddled by Sir Bill Cash’s comment.

